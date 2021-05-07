Sofey Burnett, a junior at Woodward High School, has been accepted into the twenty first class of Youth Leadership Oklahoma.
Leadership Oklahoma selects 52 rising high school seniors through a competitive process based on proven leadership, geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity to participate in its annual Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class program. YLOK Class 21 members plan to travel the state during a week-long trip at the end of May to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders and begin to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for our state.
YLOK was created in 2001 with the mission to develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future.
The all-expense paid weeklong program begins and ends in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater, and Enid. In each community, students will learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their own leadership skills.
