A Woodward High School student has been reported missing.
Andrew Townsend was last seen Friday afternoon and has not been in contact with anyone since.
Here is a Facebook post from Woodward Public Schools:
We are urgently asking for the assistance of our Boomer family and the community in locating Woodward High School student Andrew Townsend. Andrew was last seen yesterday (Friday, Sept. 11) at 3:24 p.m. at WHS. He was wearing a mustard-colored NorthFace hoodie, black sweatpants, and a blue/grey hat.
Please call Woodward Law Enforcement if you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts.
Woodward Law Enforcement (580) 254-8518
