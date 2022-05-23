Woodward All-Sports Awards

Here are the award winners from the Woodward Boomer Booster Club’s All-Sports ceremony held Thursday night in the Woodward High School Auditorium.

Debbie Feerer – Faith O’Handley

Erick Tiscareno – Jesus Cano

Gary Rottmayer – Wyatt Pope

OCA Bob R. Williams Scholarship – Detynne Lewis

Leo and Jeri Meece Scholarship – to be announced.

Alan Braly Scholarship – Jiselle Hagemeier

Scott Cheap Memorial Scholarship – Zach Chavez

All-State Awards – Justyce Wilson (dance), Zoey Taylor (dance), Alexa Bell (girls soccer), Jiselle Hagemeier (girls soccer), Daniel Pinckard (boys soccer), Jackson Heckart (boys soccer)

Big E Awards

Football – Parker Schmitz

Fast pitch softball – Airyn Farley

Boys soccer – Ryan Harrison

Girls golf – Cecilia Cason

Boys tennis – Colby Covalt

Boys basketball - Jake Mead

Girls basketball - Masey Porter

Wrestling – Corben Barnett

Cheerleading – Peyton Barnard

Dance – Emmerson McDonald

Powerlifting – Justyce Wilson

Baseball – Parker Schmitz

Academic state champions – Dance, Boys Tennis, Boys Soccer

In addition Boomer football coach Rick Luetjen presented Wyatt Pope with an awaard from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Free sports physicals available

AllianceHealth Woodward Clinics will be performing free sports physicals for local schools through June 30th (After June 30th, the normal $25 price will apply). You will need a completed physical form, signed by a parent, at the time of appointment. Please call your provider for an appointment:

Kaye Cortez APRN (580) 256-2188

Wendy Crotts APRN (580) 994-2180

Joanna Elliot APRN (580) 254-8692

Dr. Jamie Gore (580) 254-8192

Shawna Logan APRN (580) 256-3608

Dr. Kathryn Ray (580) 256-2188

Mica Hartman APRN (580) 254-8669

Area students selected for baseball honors

Several area players have been named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Class B West All-Star game. Among those honored are Drake Page, Jack Puffinbarger and Peyton Goodall of Leedey, Tabor Marlatt of Sharon-Mutual and Brent Ivey and Jaxon Spikes of Hammon.

Classic Bowl Rosters: Games on May 30.

Softball

Alva – Constance Ruiz; Arnett – Brooklyn Bayless; Cimarron – Tobie Moore; Covington-Douglas – Jorie Kingcaide; Crescent – Kaylie Counts; Fairview – Alayna Long; Hammon – Jolie Walker; Hooker – Mattie Baird; Kremlin-Hillsdale – Taryn Rhodes; Laverne – Kamry Deal, Makenzie Long; Leedey – Shaylynn Hahn, Abbee Mann, Kenna Silas; Mooreland – Alanna Noble; OBA – Cooper Cayot; Okeene – Keely Hussey; Ringwood – Hadley Bohlen, Larynn Shaffer; Shattuck – Emmie Swanson; Texhoma – Olivia Merry; Thomas – Jerneigh Roberts; Turpin – Virginia Buller, Riley Lehnart Vici – Dru McGeehee; Waukomis – Ashley Chavez; Woodward – Lily Nippert, Justyce Wilson

Baseball

Alva – Kaden Slater; Arapaho-Butler – Ryan Carlisle, Brett Griffith; Canute – Colt Randall, Dru Steffes; Chisholm – Nick Deterding; Crescent – Tayon Johnson; Elk City – Matt Bales, Jayden Krajnik; Enid – Aydan Voitik; Hammon – Jaxon Spikes; Laverne – Karsten Baggs, Kooper Long; Leedey – Drake Page, Jack Puffinbarger; Mooreland – David Cronister, Cooper White; Okarche – Josh Nulte; Seiling – Donald Blalock; Shattuck – Jesse Gibson; Thomas – Gunnar Oakes; Timberlake – Jacob Diller, Ethan Jenlink; Vici – Cale Nelson, Cy Ontiveros; Watonga – James Steed; Weatherford – Brett Bozarth, Sam Hoffman

