Woodward All-Sports Awards
Here are the award winners from the Woodward Boomer Booster Club’s All-Sports ceremony held Thursday night in the Woodward High School Auditorium.
Debbie Feerer – Faith O’Handley
Erick Tiscareno – Jesus Cano
Gary Rottmayer – Wyatt Pope
OCA Bob R. Williams Scholarship – Detynne Lewis
Leo and Jeri Meece Scholarship – to be announced.
Alan Braly Scholarship – Jiselle Hagemeier
Scott Cheap Memorial Scholarship – Zach Chavez
All-State Awards – Justyce Wilson (dance), Zoey Taylor (dance), Alexa Bell (girls soccer), Jiselle Hagemeier (girls soccer), Daniel Pinckard (boys soccer), Jackson Heckart (boys soccer)
Big E Awards
Football – Parker Schmitz
Fast pitch softball – Airyn Farley
Boys soccer – Ryan Harrison
Girls golf – Cecilia Cason
Boys tennis – Colby Covalt
Boys basketball - Jake Mead
Girls basketball - Masey Porter
Wrestling – Corben Barnett
Cheerleading – Peyton Barnard
Dance – Emmerson McDonald
Powerlifting – Justyce Wilson
Baseball – Parker Schmitz
Academic state champions – Dance, Boys Tennis, Boys Soccer
In addition Boomer football coach Rick Luetjen presented Wyatt Pope with an awaard from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Free sports physicals available
AllianceHealth Woodward Clinics will be performing free sports physicals for local schools through June 30th (After June 30th, the normal $25 price will apply). You will need a completed physical form, signed by a parent, at the time of appointment. Please call your provider for an appointment:
Kaye Cortez APRN (580) 256-2188
Wendy Crotts APRN (580) 994-2180
Joanna Elliot APRN (580) 254-8692
Dr. Jamie Gore (580) 254-8192
Shawna Logan APRN (580) 256-3608
Dr. Kathryn Ray (580) 256-2188
Mica Hartman APRN (580) 254-8669
Area students selected for baseball honors
Several area players have been named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Class B West All-Star game. Among those honored are Drake Page, Jack Puffinbarger and Peyton Goodall of Leedey, Tabor Marlatt of Sharon-Mutual and Brent Ivey and Jaxon Spikes of Hammon.
Classic Bowl Rosters: Games on May 30.
Softball
Alva – Constance Ruiz; Arnett – Brooklyn Bayless; Cimarron – Tobie Moore; Covington-Douglas – Jorie Kingcaide; Crescent – Kaylie Counts; Fairview – Alayna Long; Hammon – Jolie Walker; Hooker – Mattie Baird; Kremlin-Hillsdale – Taryn Rhodes; Laverne – Kamry Deal, Makenzie Long; Leedey – Shaylynn Hahn, Abbee Mann, Kenna Silas; Mooreland – Alanna Noble; OBA – Cooper Cayot; Okeene – Keely Hussey; Ringwood – Hadley Bohlen, Larynn Shaffer; Shattuck – Emmie Swanson; Texhoma – Olivia Merry; Thomas – Jerneigh Roberts; Turpin – Virginia Buller, Riley Lehnart Vici – Dru McGeehee; Waukomis – Ashley Chavez; Woodward – Lily Nippert, Justyce Wilson
Baseball
Alva – Kaden Slater; Arapaho-Butler – Ryan Carlisle, Brett Griffith; Canute – Colt Randall, Dru Steffes; Chisholm – Nick Deterding; Crescent – Tayon Johnson; Elk City – Matt Bales, Jayden Krajnik; Enid – Aydan Voitik; Hammon – Jaxon Spikes; Laverne – Karsten Baggs, Kooper Long; Leedey – Drake Page, Jack Puffinbarger; Mooreland – David Cronister, Cooper White; Okarche – Josh Nulte; Seiling – Donald Blalock; Shattuck – Jesse Gibson; Thomas – Gunnar Oakes; Timberlake – Jacob Diller, Ethan Jenlink; Vici – Cale Nelson, Cy Ontiveros; Watonga – James Steed; Weatherford – Brett Bozarth, Sam Hoffman
