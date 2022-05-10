Lion Heart event coming up Saturday
The 10th annual Lion Heart half-marathon, 10K and 5K races are scheduled for Saturday at Boiling Springs State Park.
The Lion Heart event benefits the Woodward Lions Club and the numerous scholarships and charities it supports.
The half-marathon and 10K races start at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K competition goes at 8 a.m.
Walkers and strollers are welcome, organizers said.
Organizer Doug Ross said typically around 125 people enter the races.
Online registration is open until 6 p.m. on Friday at www.lionheartrun.com.
You can also enter on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. at the race site.
Here are the course records for the Lion Heart events:
Half marathon
Men: Luis Chavez, 1:13:00.
Women: Randy Lackey, 1:46:42.
10K
Men: Jackson Stinnett and Collen McLain, 39:51.
Women: Briana DiAngelis, 43:53.
5K
Men: Luis Chavez, 18:13.
Women: Bailey Chavez, 23:32.
Last year’s winners were Chavez and Alyssa Long in the half-marathon, Matt Nickel and Diana Castillo in the 10K and Dathan Custar and Kendal Wells in the 5K.
Junior College Regional baseball tournament starts Thursday
Woodward’s Fuller Park will once again host the Region 2, Division 1 baseball tournament.
The tourney opens with three games on Thursday and will run through Saturday and possibly Sunday.
Everything gets underway at noon.
Eastern Oklahoma State College comes in as the favorite with a sparkling 47-2 overall record and 22-2 record in conference games.
Connors State College is the second seed with a 41-13 record. Seminole comes in at 25-26, Northeastern A&M is 23-23 and Rose State College is 12-33.
The region winner will advance to a district competition next week.
Schedule
Noon – Seminole vs. Rose State
3:30 p.m. - Connors vs. NEO
7 p.m. - Eastern vs. Seminole/Rose State winner
Three games will be played on Friday starting at noon.
Two games are scheduled for Saturday starting at noon with championship game at 3:30 p.m.
If a second championship is needed it will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Three to compete in state track
Woodward will have three competitors in the Class 5A state track meet this weekend in Ardmore.
Isabela Weber will represent the girls in the 800 meter run. Weber was fourth in the regional and was added to the field because her time bested a third place time from another regional.
Weber will run in the 800-meter final on Saturday.
On the boys side, regional champions Sam Cheap and Taelen Laird will represent the Boomers.
Cheap won the regional high jump championship last week and Laird was the long jump champion.
Cheap will compete on Friday and Laird on Saturday in their respective events.
Field events start each day at 10 a.m. and the running events will begin at noon.
