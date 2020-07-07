Travelers add games
The Travelers will be playing in two locations this week.
In addition to the Connie Mack Regional in Enid, the Travelers will be playing some games in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Here is the latest update.
Connie Mack Regional
Wednesday - vs. 417 Red (Missouri), 3 p.m.
Friday - vs. Flat Bill West Texas, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday - vs. Enid Plainsmen, 3 p.m.
On Thursday, the Travelers have a doubleheader at Oklahoma Christian University. They take on Sandlot Baez at noon and Skills Baseball at 2:45 p.m.
Kids, Inc.
Football and fall soccer sign-ups are approaching at Kids, Inc.
Registration for 5th-6th grade football is from July 27-Aug. 10 and the child must be present for weight check.
Soccer registration is from Aug. 10-21. Birthdates are: Under-10, Aug. 1, 2010 to July 31, 2012; Under-8, Aug. 1, 2012 to July 31, 2014; Under-6, Aug. 1, 2014 to July 31, 2015.
Before a child can play a Kids, Inc. sport the birth certificate must be on file at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex office. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Sports and Recreation
Registration has been set for Woodward Sports and Recreation flag football.
The registration period goes until July 13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Co-ed divisions are grades 1-2, grades 3-4 and grades 5-6. Volunteer coaches are also needed.
Player registration fee of $30 and player application is due at the time of the sign-up. For more information call 256-6011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.