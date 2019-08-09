Kids, Inc. sign-ups
Registration is underway or coming up for several activities at Kids, Inc.
Soccer sign-ups start on Aug. 12 and go to Aug. 23. Ages are under-10 (Aug. 1, 2009-July 31, 2011), under-8 (Aug. 1, 2011-July 31, 2013) and under-6 (Aug. 1, 2013-July 31, 2014).
The registration period for 5th-6th grade girls and high school girls basketball is from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.
Kids, Inc. is also taking team registration for adult volleyball leagues from Sept. 2-16.
Before a child can play any Kids, Inc., sport a birth certificate must be on file at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex office.
Hours at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Youth Fall softball league
The Woodward Sports and Recreation Department will hold a youth fall softball league.
Age divisions are 8-under, 10-under and 12-under.
Deadline for a team to register is Aug. 12 and games will begin the week of Aug. 26. There is a limit of six teams per division and the cost is $35 a player.
Teams will play approximately 10 games during five weeks, plus compete in a single elimination league championship tournament. Teams will play one night a week on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday and will play two games each night. Games will be at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
League games will be governed by OK Kids rules with the exception of a 1 hour and 15 minute time limit.
Coaches must submit a team registration form, team roster and check or cash for the total amount of all players fees listed on the roster by the team registration deadline. Individual player payments from parents will not be accepted.
For more information concerning the league contact the Crystal Beach
Sports Complex at 580-256-6011.
Thursday’s area scoreboard
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 13, Sentinel 2
Vici 21, Cement 0
Hammon 7-8, Erick 1-0
Volleyball
Hennessey def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
