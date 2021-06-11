All-State games
MIDWEST CITY - Woodward will have four players in the Class 4A All-State soccer matches tonight at Carl Albert High School.
Peyton Koch will represent the girls, who reached the semifinals this year, and Caleb Hensal, Aldolfo Hernandez and Uriel Quintero are the boys All-Staters. Woodward’s boys were state runnerup this year.
Girls match tonight is 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
The fastpitch softball All-State games are also today Oklahoma Christian University.
Several area representatives are on the Small West team including pitcher Rian Mann of Leedey, outfielder Karlee Danielson of Leedey and utility players Tegan Jones of Shattuck and Molly Adams of Mooreland. The small school game is at 10:30 a.m.
Traveler baseball
The Woodward Travelers 16-under baseball team won two of three games in round-robin play at Kingfisher.
On Friday, the Travelers used a seven-run second inning to defeat Clinton 10-2.
Caeden Zimmerman had a pair of hits and Evan Sampson and Alex Palmer drove in runs.
Braden Whipple gave up three hits and struck out six in five innings for the win.
On Friday, Woodward edged Jones 6-4 and lost 15-3 to Perry.
Against Jones, Boden Miller struck out nine in a complete game victory. Sampson and Ethan Moore each drove in two runs.
In the Perry game, the Travelers fell prey to a pair of big innings.
Offensively, Woodward scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning. Whipple had two RBI.
Bracket play in Kingfisher starts today.
The Woodward Travelers 18-under team opened play in the Enid Festival on Friday with a 15-1 rout of Blackwell at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Woodward scored nine runs in the first inning and ended the game after three frames.
Ethan Moore and Tabor Marlatt each had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the offense. Kooper Long had a hit and Wyatt Pope drove in pair of runs.
Will Pachner and Jake Peeler shared pitching duties.
In their second game on Friday, the Travelers lost 7-4 to the Enid Plainsmen.
Woodward fell behind 7-1 before rallying a bit in the middle innings.
Jack Wootton had two hits and drove in a run for Woodward. Kade Jones also drove in a run.
Woodward plays Three Rivers today at 5 p.m. and the Enid Majors at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Oklahoma Travelers started festival play with an 8-0 loss to Three Rivers.
The Travelers only had two hits in the five-inning contest.
The Travelers face the Enid Majors today at 2:30 p.m
