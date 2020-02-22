CUSHING - Woodward's girls snapped a five-game losing streak and won a district championship in the process with a 49-32 victory over the host Tigers in the 4A Area 1, District 2 basketball tournament on Saturday.
The news wasn't as good for the boys as they saw a four-game winning streak halted by Cushing 69-53.
Both Woodward teams will move on to regional competition in Kingfisher on Thursday. The boys will play Elk City in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Elk City lost big to No.1 Kingfisher on Friday, 74-28.
The girls, 10-14, will also play Elk City in the winner's bracket at 6:30 p.m. Elk City upset Kingfisher 42-40 on Friday.
In the girls game, the Boomers exploded for 35 points in the second half (23 in the fourth quarter) to win going away.
Cushing led 16-14 at the half, but the Boomers took a 26-22 lead after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth period.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored 14 points and Ava Long 13 to lead the Boomer offense. Madison Gartrell and Payton Rowley had five each.
Defensively, the Boomers disrupted the Tiger offense most of the game.
It was the second win for the Boomers over Cushing this season.
In the boys game, Woodward fell behind in the second period but closed strong to trail by just one, 29-28 at halftime.
Cushing, though, opened a 47-39 lead in the third period and increased it early in the fourth quarter.
The Boomers take a 15-9 record into the regional.
Gomez qualifies for state
EL RENO - Julio Gomez of Woodward qualified for the Class 5A state wrestling tournament with a fourth place finish in the regional here Saturday.
Gomez, a 106-pounder, went 2-1 on Friday, then pinned Cameron Orr of Ardmore in the consolation semifinals Saturday to earn a spot in the state tournament. He lost to Riddick Nash of Del City in the third place match.
Two other Woodward wrestlers - Bradley Holloway and Dexter Alvarez - finished sixth.
In the team standings the Boomers were 12th with 37 points. Piedmont won the regional with Duncan second and El Reno third.
