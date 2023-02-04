Leadership Oklahoma is accepting applications for their 2023-2024 adult class. According to the LOK website, with a tuition of $3,800, not including application fee, participants will have a mandatory two-day retreat and take part in a two-day session once a month for eight months. July 14th is orientation, while August 23rd is the required retreat, the September 21st is the first session.
According to the release, a class of 52 members are chosen with the criteria of demonstrated leadership, with the idea that knowledge is a key element of leadership. Each session would be somewhere else around Oklahoma to learn about the positive and negative aspects of what’s happening in the state.
Woodward has been represented in several of the leadership classes and a couple of local graduates shared some of their experiences.
“I was very apprehensive at first to apply because it’s such a time commitment,” says Taylor Burnett, Assistant Superintendent/Business & Industry Services at High Plains Technology Center. Burnett was a member of Class 35 in Leadership Oklahoma. After being selected and going through the program, he described it as “probably one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had because I love Oklahoma.”
“It’s not just one sided, you get to hear both angles and decide at that point,” Burnett said.
He discussed learning about the tribal nations and their impact in Oklahoma, “what kind of an impact that tribal nations have made in some of their areas of the state and what they’re trying to do for their people,” he added.
“The first year we met via zoom and then the next year we finally got to go on these trips around the state of Oklahoma,” Burnett said. As part of Class 35 he was part of a Covid year, thus went through two years of Leadership Oklahoma.
Kyle Reynolds, Woodward Public School superintendent and Leadership Oklahoma Class 29 member, had a more normal year, but made it clear it was still a fascinating experience.
“We went all over the state and you get exposed to issues and things about the state, and I just learned every time,” says Reynolds going into detail on how every session was a new, fascinating experience.
“Every time we would have a session, I would say ‘wow, this is going to be hard to beat.’ And then the next month I’d say ‘that was my favorite one’ and the next month I would say, ‘Oh, I can’t believe we got to do all these things and see these things. This was my favorite weekend,’” Reynolds said.
Both LOK gradautes spoke passionately about how every session was different and incredibly informative, specifically how a trip to death row was eye opening.
