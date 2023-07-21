The Oklahoma Broadband Office’s statewide broadband listening tour stopped in Woodward earlier this week for a public survey.
The meeting was led by Taylor Shorb, development manager at Connected Nation, as she explained the survey and the purpose of each question. The survey itself was an interactive online survey that people could access via a QR code, asking questions about what the internet is like in Woodward and what issues do people have with it.
“Our goal is to be really active throughout the state and pick up on the different elements of what broadband means for each community in each region,” said Mike Robins, chief of staff at the Oklahoma Broadband Office.
The Woodward meeting was the 19th and final stop of the tour and 32 tribes were met with as well. The plan of the meetings was to gather public feedback for a five-year plan to get all of Oklahoma connected with broadband with money that’s been provided to the state from the federal government. Oklahoma received around $700 million for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (B.E.A.D.) program and Connected Nation was hired to help write the plan for the B.E.A.D. program.
“We’re a non-profit organization and we’ve been doing broadband and broadband only for over 20 years,” said Shorb when describing Connected Nation.
According to Shorb, Connected Nation are the experts in broadband and they’re working with 10 other states to also be connected to broadband. Connected Nation will take the information gathered from it’s broadband tours to find common concerns that it will influence how the B.E.A.D. program is planned. The program is expected to be going on for the next five years, according to Shorb, it will be a long process for the broadband connection.
Local internet service providers will be applying for some of the money from the federal government to connect broadband then the Oklahoma Broadband Office’s board of directors will choose from the applications.
Connected Nation will be reviewing applications and making sure that the funds will be used for areas that don’t have sufficient broadband coverage and the applicant is a part of the community. People from T-Mobile, Chisholm and Pioneer were present during the meeting.
