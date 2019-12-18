Northwest Oklahomans responded to the passing of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives Wednesday.
Locals spoke out in interviews and over social media, standing on two polar opposite sides of the debate.
Christie Dougherty thinks the process is a waste of money and time.
“Democrats haven’t done one thing for We the People in 3 years,” Dougherty wrote on social media. “All they have done is spend tax payers money trying to get our (Commander-in-chief) out of office. The people spoke when we elected him as our President. They don’t like the fact that President Trump is exposing their fraud.”
Gina McClure believes this is an example of democracy at work.
“This is a very difficult decision for our nation,” McClure said. “Fortunately, our forefathers set forth measures to protect our country through impeachment. No one is above the law, and that includes the president. In my opinion, the overwhelming evidence speaks for itself making impeachment of Donald Trump the moral and ethical thing to do. I am very proud of our representatives who choose to comply with their oath of office to defend the constitution and our democracy. History is in the making, and in my opinion, those with the courage to put country before party are playing a crucial role for our future and the generations that follow.”
Butch Fjoser says the Democrats are only going through this process as a political play with no real evidence.
“I do not support impeachment of President Trump,” Fjoser said. “I think that the Democrats are 100 percent politically motivated and I don’t think they have any evidence. I have always adhered to Teddy Roosevelt’s foreign policy of speak softy and carry a big stick, and I think that’s what Trump was doing. I don’t think he did anything wrong and I think they’re just wasting our dollars and wasting our time and trying to keep the focus off the fact that they are very very corrupt.”
Ty Albers worries that voting on the articles of impeachment is not a matter of evidence or justice, but rather political party bias.
“The evidence of wrongdoing is there, and the proper vetting process of impeachment has occurred,” Albers wrote on social media. “Of course it’s historic. However, I do worry that in this polarized political climate that justice will not be served in the Senate. I don’t believe that either side can simply look at the evidence and deliver an impartial verdict.”
Mike Smith says it’s nothing more than a witch hunt.
“There are no facts showing that he did anything wrong,” Smith said. “They did not allow testimony from the republican side, only the democratic side, and it’s a witch hunt. They’re just trying to cover their own butts.”
Sam Doornek believes Trump’s actions speak for themselves.
“An innocent man would not obstruct (an) investigation of allegations or accusations,” Doornek wrote. “Enough said.”
No matter where you stand on the situation, Todd Bergman notes the historic impact of the decision and the potential of using impeachment as a weapon instead of for its intended use.
“Agreeing or disagreeing has no bear(ing) on the historic nature of this event,” Bergman wrote. “In the history of the United States only 4 presidents have been brought to the point of impeachment. This is a historic moment because it so rarely happens. The fact that we have had three in my lifetime says nothing of the historic nature. It speaks to the increase of scrutiny into the life of the Commander-in-Chief. Sadly, it is now a political weapon instead of a healthy instrument in the check and balances established in the Constitution of the United State. The balance of powers has been a staple of the founding of our nation. This event is taking the healthy interaction of authority between three seats of power and making it less meaningful and only works to weaken the already precarious binding of the Constitution.”
Other commenters encourage voters to reach out to their representatives and make their voice heard, which ever direction you’re leaning.
