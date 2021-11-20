County meeting set Monday
Woodward County Commissioners will face a short agenda Monday morning at the courthouse at 10 a.m. for their weekly meeting. Tom Lucas will be at the meeting to discuss High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council with the board. A transfer of appropriations out of CIRB District 2 into maintenance and operation for District 2 will be considered. The board will consider a re-appointment of Rhonda Custer to the EMS board of directors. Custer’s term ends in Jan. 2022. Commissioners will consider a certificate of substantial completion from Joe D. Hall for the fairgrounds roofing project. A compensation structure will be considered for Highway District Employees.
Northwestern to Close for Thanksgiving Break; Return Nov. 29
Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s locations in Alva, Enid and Woodward will close for Thanksgiving break Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 24-26. No classes will be held during this time, and campus offices will be closed.
Offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 29.
Enrollment for spring 2022 is open. Students can meet with their advisers before they leave for break to enroll for classes. The course schedule can be found online at www.nwosu.edu/course-schedules. Undergraduate catalogs are online at www.nwosu.edu/undergraduate-catalog and the graduate catalogs are online at www.nwosu.edu/graduate-catalog.
Evans receives award
Kevin Evans, executive director of Western Plains Youth and Family Services, recently received the Steven A. Novick Child Advocacy Award from the Oklahoma Institute of Child Advocacy.
This award is named for Steven A. Novick, legal counsel for the children who brought forth the “Terry D” lawsuit against the State of Oklahoma. His effort to represent those children improved the conditions of Oklahoma youth in state care. It was in the aftermath of the “Terry D” lawsuit that OICA was created. Clotiel Howard, CEO and Founder of Hope for the Future, and Mark Mann, Vice-President of Oklahoma City’s Board of Education and co-founder of the Onward Oklahoma Foundation were also honored during the Fall Forum.
Evans was cited for his work with Western Plains Youth and Family Services. His nomination noted that “when he began work at the organization, it was only an emergency youth shelter. Evans took WPYFS from that point to become the only mental health organization in the region that is capable of delivering the full range of mental health services to troubled people and their families in Northwest Oklahoma.”
“ It is an honor for me to receive this award, “ Evans said. “ It is with great appreciation that I accept this award and I thank the board members and staff of WPYFS for making it possible and for delivering the services that are the result of our advocacy.”
