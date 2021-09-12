County commission
Consideration of a retirement letter from District 3 County Commissioner Vernie Matt is not the agenda for Monday's commission meeting in the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Matt is the longest serving member of the commission and currently serves as the board president.
Other items on the agenda include a discuss with county officers and the emergency management director, the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for August 2021, determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for August 21, payroll and purchase orders.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a certificate of compliance for D Boy Dispensaries SW 1/4 Section 29 T23N R19W for 3.95 acres in District 1.
Also considered will be the monthly report of the county treasurer to the state auditor and inspector and a rezoning application from Triple C Real Properties LLC for land from A-1 general agricultural to I-2 general industrial.
Commissioners will also open sealed bids for crack sealing countywide.
School board
Woodward's Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the school administration building.
Board members will hear a report from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, then consider the 2021-2022 estimate of needs and the 2020-2021 financial statement presented by the Carroll Auditing Frim.
The consent agenda includes district field trips, fund raisers, academic extra duty stipend, the alternative education plan and certified teacher recruitment stipends among several other routine items.
Board members will also consider the transportation agreement between the school and Boomer Kids Club and the Sign Language Resource Services Inc. service agreement for parent interpreter.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss the certified negotiated agreement and district personnel report for September along with the quarterly performance evaluation of Reynolds.
Pick of the Patch
A 'Pick of the Patch' fundraiser to support Western Plains Youth and Family Services has been scheduled for Oct. 2-3 in the McDonald's parking lot.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 and noon until sold out on Oct. 3.
You will be able to go and find the pumpkin of your choice for purchase. Proceeds will support Western Plains Youth and Family Services.
Fighting for Felix
The Woodward Moose Lodge is hosting a fundraiser to support the family of Felix Anderson as he fights Neuroblastoma.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 2 and will include a care and bike show, dart tournament and cornhole tournament as well as a poker run.
Registration for the car and bike show is 10 a.m.., the cornhole tournament is at 2 p.m. and the dart tournament at 8 p.m. A fish fry is scheduled for 5 p.m.
A silent auction will be going on all day.
For additional information call Alan Shive at 580-571-7775.
