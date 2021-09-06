Briefs
Storytime
Woodward Public Library is holding Storytime in the Park again this month. Storytime begins Tuesday, Sept. 7th at 10:30 a.m. No registration is required and children of all ages are welcome. Children‚Äôs Services Librarian Tonia Brooks asks families to bring a blanket or lawn chair and be ready to enjoy stories, songs and fun every Tuesday this month.
For more information, call 580-254-8544.
Workshop
For several years, Northwest Oklahoma volunteers have been a pat of Operation Christmas Child, a global project of Samaritan‚Äôs Purse that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children in need around the world.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, volunteers will gatgher to kick off the collection season with a goal of learning more about packing shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The gift-filled shoeboxes will contribute to the project‚Äôs goal of reaching more than 9.7 million children.
The volunteer meeting in Woodward will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crown Heights Baptist Church, 2803 Maple Ave.
To register go to samaritanpurse.cventevents.com/2021NPLW and use code NPLW486.
