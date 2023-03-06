Newton pushing bills to help farmers
Rep. Carl Newton has recently written two bills that aim to help farmers in Oklahoma.
“The goal of this bill is the freedom for farmers to have extra help” says Newton concerning House Bill 1962. The bill would allow people ages 14 to 16 who are active on a farm to apply for a farm permit of any Class D vehicle. This permit would only let them drive directly to or from work or school with passengers being licensed drivers or siblings, according to the press release.
“This bill has been in effect in Kansas for over 60 years and has had no issues” said Newton.
House Bill 1966 allows anyone with a commercial pesticides license to apply pesticides to their own property without needing a private liscense. Other uses will still require licensing, examination and other fees to pay, according to the press release.
“It doesn’t make much sense to me that someone with a commercial pesticides license can’t spray their own home, but can spray others,” Newton said. “I think it will be good for rural Oklahoma.”
- Rameses Alvarez
Alliance sets legislative reception
The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance will be hosting it’s annual Legislative Reception on March 27 at 5 p.m at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City. It’s open to the public and there’s no price to enter.
“It’s a way for the public to interact with elected officials and let them know what’s going on in Northwest Oklahoma” says Lisa Powell, chair of NwOA. Go. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will be special invited guests.
According to Powell, the Legislative Reception has been held for almost 20 years and usually has up to 400 people attend.
- Rameses Alvarez
Arts Theatre plans Family Feud event
The Woodward Arts Theatre will be hosting Woodward’s own Family Feud on April 20th at 6:30 p.m.
“It’ll be a fun thing for the community” says Laurie Steenbergen, director of the arts theatre. Teams from local businesses will compete against each other and the final round will be teams of OU and OSU alumni and/or fans with the winner getting to boast on the theatre’s marquee.
Richard Kirksey will be emceeing. There will be food and drinks. The event will need some more help however.
“We’ll need all the help we can get” Steenbergen said.
The arts theatre is currently looking for teams, volunteers and anyone interested in sponsoring the event.
- Rameses Alvarez
