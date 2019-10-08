Alcohol beverage training
Northwest Center for Behavioral Health is holding two more Responsible Beverage Service and Sales Training sessions on Monday, Oct. 21 at High Plains Technology Center.
“This training is free of charge, and is required for alcohol licensure under the new alcohol law,” said Prevention Resources Development Coordinator Glenda Blosser. “All beer, wine and alcohol retailers are encouraged to attend. All other interested parties are welcome to attend as well.”
Sessions will be held in Room 206 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The focus of the sessions include laws, regulations and ordinances governing the sale and use of alcohol and the consequences for violations. The session also include sales of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons and intellectually disabled. Checking IDs and determining which IDs are acceptable will be addressed, as well as adopting and enforcing an alcohol policy and keeping incident records.
Registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 14. To register, contact Blosser at 580-571-3240.
- Dawnita Fogleman
Pregnancy Center needs donations
The Woodward Pregnancy Center is asking for the community’s help supporting those in need of baby supplies.
According to Director Belva Mabra, the center is buying a lot of formula and diapers right now due to a slowing oil industry.
The center works to provide a number of services and supplies to those who need them at no cost.
There have been quite a few jobs lost in the oilfield and it has affected a number of local families, according to Mabra.
The center is asking those that can help to consider donating diapers, formula, or funds to purchase supplies. Diapers should be sizes three to six. Formula preferences are Gerber formula, Gentle or Soothe.
A lot of the women that come to get formula are on WIC and Gerber is the formula they use, Mabra said.
Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation or drop off supplies should stop by the center located at 1321 Kansas Ave. The center is open from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
“We can always use baby gear of any kind but the main things right now are the essentials like that,” Mabra said.
For more information contact the Pregnancy Center at 580-254-2805.
- Sarah Nishimuta
County sets special meeting
Woodward County Commissioners will be having a special meeting on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
After beginning procedures, an executive session will be held for employee personnel issues in reference to fiscal year 2019/2020 budget issues.
Then the rest of the meeting will be dominated by considerations and possible actions regarding cost saving measures and financial efficiencies for the Woodward County fiscal year 2019/2020 budget.
Local bank wins major award
OKLAHOMA CITY – For the second year in a row, MidFirst Bank has earned the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the Southwest from the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. With an index score of 877, MidFirst Bank achieved the highest overall score of any bank in the nation.
“This award is a testament to the quality and personalized service our employees provide our customers each and every day,” said Jeff Records, President and CEO of MidFirst Bank. “We are proud of this prestigious consumer service award and will continue to do what we always have done – provide extraordinary service and personalized solutions for our customers.”
The firm measures customer satisfaction across 11 regions of the United States and the results are based on responses from more than 88,000 bank customers regarding their experiences at more than 200 of the nation’s largest banks.
The J.D. Power Retail Banking Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction across six factors: channel activities (including assisted online service, ATM, branch service, call center service, automated phone service, mobile banking, and online banking), communication and advice, convenience, new account opening, problem resolution and products and fees.
With nearly $15 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank ranks as one of the largest privately owned banks in the country. MidFirst Bank has retail banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally.
