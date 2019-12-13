City commission meeting
Woodward City Commissioners will Monday meet evening for a brief agenda. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in city hall.
The board will take action on a consent docket containing minutes from the last regular meeting and the financial reports for the month of Nov.
Commissioners will take action on concrete bids followed by a facilities use agreement between the City of Woodward and Kid’s Inc.
The board will receive and file the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year audit.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will also receive and file the audit, in additional to taking action on a brief consent agenda.
Cowboy Christmas at museum
The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum is hosting their annual Cowboy Christmas and Open House today.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including a number of family friendly activities.
Santa Claus will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for pictures and Christmas wish lists.
Dr. Deena Fisher will present from 11 a.m. to noon about Christmas traditions. Gift bags will be handed out afterwards. Patrick the Storyteller will have stories for kids going on at the same times.
The Chuckwagon lunch will kick off at noon, serving stew, cornbread, and cobbler until 1:30 p.m.
At 2 p.m., Karen DeWitt will lead a clothespin angel craft followed by an assortment of games and activities for the family from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information call 580-256-6136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.