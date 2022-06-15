A Woodward man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident south of Woodward on Tuesday afternoon.
Malcolm L. Blakley, 85, was taken by Eagle Med Flight Service to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in stable condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Blakley was driving a wheat truck south on County Road 207, "stopped a stop sign but failed to yield at the yield sign in the crossover," according to the OHP report. The result was a collision with a pickup driven by Terry Lyn Price, 53, of Strawberry, Ark., who was treated and released at AllianceHealth Woodward.
Trooper James Crowder investigated the accident, which happened around 3:45 p.m. three miles southeast of Woodward at the intersection of US 270 and County Road 207.
The road was closed for nearly two hours due to the accident, the OHP said.
