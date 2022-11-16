A Woodward man died in a two-vehicle collision in Alfalfa County on Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Derek Hasten, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Hasten was going south in a Hyundai Elantra on a county road, failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit in the driver’s side by a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Jesse Caris Jones, 45, of Alva, according to the OHP report. Jones was taken by private vehicle to Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid and was treated and released.
Seatbelts were in use by both drivers, the OHP said.
The accident happened around 5:10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 45 at the intersection of county road 650, just south and west of Helena.
