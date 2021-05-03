A Woodward man died Friday from injuries suffered in an accident, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Alexander Hickman, 28, died at the scene of the accident said the OHP.
According to the report Hickman was going south near lot 26 in Boiling Springs Estates on a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900.
Hickman, according to the OHP report, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled one full time. He was thrown approximately 30 feet, the OHP said.
Woodward County Sheriff’s office and Woodward Fire Department assisted the OHP at the scene.
