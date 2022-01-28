A Woodward man is being held on a total $525,000 bond after being charged with numerous felonies in District Court.
Jason Ray Landing was charged Jan. 25 with felony endangering others while eluding a police officer and two misdemeanors - resisting an officer and driving with license suspended.
He was arrested on Jan. 21 after police officers tried to initiate a traffic stop in Woodward. According to the affidavit, Landing increased speed, ran a red light at 9th and Oklahoma and eventually stopped in an alley on 19th Street, where he was eventually taken into custody.
Landing already had outstanding warrants of kidnapping after three former felony convictions, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after three former felony convictions and child abuse after three former felony convictions filed on Jan. 18.
He appeared in court where bond tootle bond was set at $525,000 ($250,000 each in two cases from this year and $25,000 from a case last year). A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Case numbers are CF-2022-06 and CF-2022-12.
