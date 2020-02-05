The centers for Medicare and Medicaid services recently released updated Medicare overall hospital quality star ratings on its Hospital Care Website and AllianceHealth Woodward was the only hospital in the area to earn a four-star rating.
"We are committed to continuing to provide safe, quality care for every patient," said CEO Landon Hise. "Our physicians, nurses and other clinicians work to continually improve care and measurement helps us identify progress and opportunities to further improve."
The most common overall hospital quality and care safety star rating is three stars. AllianceHealth Woodward scored above the national average in patient safety, preventing hospital acquired infections and timeliness of care.
The overall rating shows how well an individual hospital is performing compared to other hospitals in the U.S. on average. CMS uses data regularly reported by hospitals and summarizes up to 64 quality measures into a star rating. This rating is designed to help individuals, family members and caregivers compare hospitals and easily understand complex quality information.
"AllianceHealth Woodward has teams in place to work on specific areas of improvement. In the area of quality, the hospital tracks weekly metrics on infections, readmissions, patient emergencies, safety indicators and emergency department indicators," said Kim Nickelson, quality-regulatory compliance director. "From these reports, the hospital is able to focus on areas to improve.”
For more information about the CMS ratings, visit www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.
