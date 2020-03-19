Walmart
Walmart reduced their shopping hours on Sunday and new hour changes will begin on Thursday.
According to Walmart’s Corporate website, store hours will be adjusted from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 19.
From March 24 to April 28, Walmart will be open one hour earlier on Tuesdays for customers age 60 and older. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.
Walmart’s Auto Care Centers have been temporarily shut down. These associates will instead be focused on stocking and cleaning the rest of the store, according to Walmart.
The Vision Care Center will operate at normal hours, however, staff may be limited to one Vision Care associate to allow the other associates to assist with the rest of the store, the website said.
The purpose of the reduced hours is for associates to have additional time to stock shelves as quickly as possible and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, according to Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., said in a blogpost on the website.
Smith added, "We know communities are counting on us more than ever, and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for. Our stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food."
Lakeside Cinema 6
Wednesday night was the last night for the Lakeside Cinema 6 in Woodward to be open, at least for a while.
According to the theatre's website, "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Mitchell Theatres locations will be closed until further notice."
From the Lakeside facebook site: "We really love the kids that work here (like they are our own), our managers and cleaners, and all of the great friends that we have in this town that are our customers, and after looking at the spread rates of this virus and talking to public safety officials, we've had to make this challenging call for the sake of everyone.
Yep, we're still here tonight (Wednesday) for one last show for a while. If you had a party scheduled, we'll take care of canceling for you. If you've prepaid, we'll get in touch with you. Our ad manager will contact you regarding modifications of ads, if you run them on-screen."
Lakeside management said the situation will be re-evaluated on a regular basis. You can get more information from the www.lakeside6.com website, local media outlets and readywoodward.com.
Western Medical
Due to COVID-19, Western Medical Equipment in Woodward requests oxygen concentrators, CPAPs and BiPAPs that are not being used to be donated. These donated machines will be given back if needed. They will not be billed items, for any income or profit. They are for physicians to prepare to use for COVID-19 patients if necessary. These items can be brought to the store or someone will come pick them up. Each item will be cleaned and sanitized for use.
For more information, call (580) 256-8500.
