With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the typical Easter Egg hunts are not available this year.
However, one local realty company has a way you can hunt "Easter Eggs" with the family, have a good time and perhaps win a prize.
Keller Williams Realty Elite is putting on a unique Easter Egg hunt over the next few days.
Kindra Cox and Brian Cook of KW Elite have placed large Easter Eggs at 12 of their listings across town.
"We wanted to do an Easter Egg hunt for children and with the concerns about social distancing, we thought this would be fun," Kindra Cox said.
As you drive around to hunt the eggs, while you are at the house, stay in your vehicle but snap a selfie with the egg and house in the background.
Then post it in the comments on Kindra's or Brian's Facebook page and add a hashtag, #YourFavoriteThingAboutTheHouse. For example, #RedDoor, #FescueGrass, #LooksNEW or something else.
If you find all 12 houses and comment with your selfies and hashtags, comment with "I got all 12!" If you are the first to complete the hunt, there will be a special prize. On Wednesday, April 15, a winner from the remaining entries will be drawn for another prize.
There will be four prizes, two from Kindra's Facebook page and two from Brian's Facebook page.
The contest runs through Wednesday, April 15.
The contest is sponsored by TheBrianandKindraShow.com and some of the prizes in part by Brown's Shoe Fit.
"We wanted to create a fun activity and still maintain some sense of normalcy this Easter," Cox said.
Here are the Facebook pages for Brian and Kindra
"Kindra Cox, realtor, Keller Williams Realty Elite"
"Brian Cook, Keller Williams Realty Elite"
