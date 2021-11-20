After a year off, the First United Methodist Church in Woodward will once again old a community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
Organizers said they will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, salad, hot rolls and desserts.
The dinner is free and everyone is encouraged to attend. The church has been sponsoring the dinner for more than 25 years and volunteers work in all kinds of ways to make it a success.
Typically, around 500 meals have been served at the dinner.
Volunteers will begin serving at 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. for anyone interested in eating at the church. From 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., they will be serving drive through and take out.
The church also has a delivery crew for those who are homebound and can't make it to the church. The deliveries will start around 11 a.m.
To schedule a delivery call the church at 580-256-5515.
The church is located at 1111 Downs Ave.
