The Woodward First United Methodist Church will continue to host its annual community Thanksgiving Dinner this year - but with a few changes.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the church will not have a sit-down community dinner, but the meal will be served as a drive-thru only, said Sandy Craig, one of the organizers.
Craig said the meal will be free and as in years past, complete with turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, potatoes and gravy, a salad and desserts.
“We plan to have enough food to serve around 500 so we are hoping for a good turnout,” Craig said in a news release.
Meals can also be delivered to people who are disabled or without transportation.
If you need a meal delivered contact the church at 256-5515 before Wednesday, Nov. 25 and provide the information for the delivery.
Craig said signs will be at the church showing where to enter, pick up the meal and exit. The plan is to enter the drive on the west side, drive around the church and under the portico to get the meal and exit on the east side.
Church volunteers will be serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 1111 Downs Ave.
