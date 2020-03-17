Editor's Note: Here are a list of changes/postponements we have received at the Woodward News. If you have others to add, let us know at editor@woodwardnews.net or on the Woodward News facebook page.
Northwestern Electric
As concerns and fears about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) grow, we want to assure you Northwestern Electric Cooperative is taking steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. We want to do everything within our control to keep our members, employees and communities safe while still providing safe and reliable power. As the response to COVID-19 changes daily, we will continue to receive updates from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and monitoring guidance from local, state and federal authorities.
Starting March 18, the lobbies at both Woodward and Buffalo offices will be closed for the foreseeable future. Our drive-thru windows at both locations will remain open, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All account-related business can be conducted over the phone. If paperwork is required, we will make arrangements for documents to be picked up or dropped off.
We offer several options to pay your bill aside from coming into the office.
Drive-thru at both Woodward and Buffalo office
Payment kiosk 24/7 in our lobby entrances. During business hours, we will periodically disinfect the kiosk surfaces.
Via the web using our member portal https://bpp.nwecok.coop/oscp
Mobile phone app
Over the phone 24 hours a day by calling 580-377-1414
CSRs are available to help you if you need assistance making your payment. Just give us a call at 580-256-7425 or 800-375-7423.
NWEC is temporarily suspending disconnection of residential accounts for those directly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. We are closely monitoring this situation as it continues to evolve and will re-evaluate our decision on a week by week basis. As a reminder, members are still responsible for the full payment of their electric bill. We ask that in order to prevent future disconnection once the suspension has been lifted and in order to avoid penalties for nonpayment, please keep your account current.
To further promote the health and well-being of our members, we are postponing annual meeting scheduled for April 9, 2020, until July. The format will remain the same with a free barbecue meal, entertainment, short business session and prizes. We will announce the date as soon as we have all the components in place.
We are here to help our members however we can through this crisis. We will keep you updated on any changes to our operating policies mainly through social media, our website at www.nwecok.coop and local news media. Please call us at 580-256-7425 if you have any questions or concerns.
Twister Alley Film Festival
Officials said the Twister Alley Film Festival at the Woodward Arts Theatre has been moved from its April 30-May dates to the last part of June.
McDonald's facebook post.
The health and safety of our community is our top priority. We also recognize our role in helping to feed families across America. With that, effective today (March 17) , we will close restaurant seating areas, play places, self-service beverage bars and kiosks, while maintaing industry-leading cleaning procedures, we're shifting our focus to service through drive-through, walk-in/take out and McDelivery. We take pride in serving each and every one of your. Sincerely, your neighborhood McDonald's
Alpha Gamma
The Paint by Town run by Alpha Gamma will be held at a later date this year.
Here is an announcement from Ashley Fanning with Alpha Gamma:
"Strange times call for strange measures. We are sad to announce that Paint the Town will not be held on May 2nd this year. At this time we have not determined if it will be postponed to a later date in 2020 or held off until spring of 2021. We will be contacting donors and registrants ASAP! We appreciate all of the interest we have had so far and will share any race updates as soon as we have a more clear picture of how COVID-19 will play out and how it will effect our local economy. Thank you for understanding."
Woodward Library
Facebook post: “The Woodward Public Library is limiting our space to 10 people in the library at a time. We ask that you enter and exit the library as quickly as possible when you visit. Computers are limited to 30 minute sessions. We thank you for your help in reducing the spread of Covid-19.”
Spaghetti Cook-off
The Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club has announced that the annual Spaghetti Cook-off has been postponed.
According to Chapter H President Jimmy Kidd Jr. or “Widedawg”, a new date will be announced at a later time.
The Cook-off was scheduled for March 21.
