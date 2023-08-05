As the beginning of school is coming closer some local parents put together the “Back to School Bash.
There is no price of admission. The goal of the event is for the kids to have fun before school starts. There will be raffles for prizes, games and vendors. There are a lot of raffle prizes, with one being $200 worth of school supplies.
Also vendors will have car freshies, tumblers, balloon animals, freeze dried food, a bake sale and more.
Teachers from Woodward or the surrounding area who can’t make it can be in the raffle by contacting Shawn Halper, event organizer at (580) 256-7900.
The event is not just for the kids as the Okie Axe Slingers Mobile Axe Throwing will be there, with a special going on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People under 18 will be able to throw with their parent or guardian present.
There will also be hotdogs and drinks that you can pay for by donation to Saved by a Whisker, with donations being very appreciated.
The event will take place at Total Custom Bodywerks at 1423 Texas Ave. on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.
The Parlor Salon and 24/7 Tanning at 1901 Main St. will also be having its “Back to School Bash” on Aug. 12. Including $5 haircuts for kids up to 13 years old with free tinsel installation, school supplies, games, snacks and drinks. Besides the haircuts everything else will be free. Some of the games included will be balloon pop, water gun cup race, hot wheels race and ring toss.
“The proceeds are going to buy coats and shoes for kiddos for the winter,” said Cierra Cook, owner of The Parlor Salon and 24/7 Tanning.
The event also features a multi-family garage sale, with salon items, starting at 8 a.m., and the rest of the event will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
