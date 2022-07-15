Brailee Cloyd is 2022-23 Treadaway Family Scholar at SWOSU
Brailee Cloyd is the Academic Year 2022-2023 recipient of the Treadaway Family Scholarship at Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU).
Cloyd is a 2022 graduate of Woodward High School and will be a SWOSU freshman in Fall 2022. She is majoring in nursing and minoring in health science.
The Treadaway Family Scholarship was established in 2021 by family and friends of SWOSU alumnus Jim Treadaway of Woodward on the occasion of his retirement after a 43 year career in banking. Jim, his wife, Debra, and both of their children and children’s spouses along with numerous extended family members are SWOSU alumni and have funded the scholarship to benefit Woodward High School graduates who attend the university.
“We are so proud of alumni families like the Treadaways,” said SWOSU President Dr. Diana “Diane” Lovell. “We are grateful to Jim and Debra and their family and friends for contributing invaluable scholarship dollars, and we congratulate Brailee Cloyd on being named the 2022-23 Treadaway Family Scholar.”
Nightmare in the Country
Nightmare in the Country Scream Park is holding only two casting calls for their 2022 season. Monday August 1st and Tuesday the 2nd at 6:30 pm at 5324 Oklahoma st. Candidates must be 16 or older, if under 18 a parent or legal guardian is reequired to attend with the applicant. No costume is required.
