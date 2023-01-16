Fargo-Gage students make All-State chorus
Fargo-Gage Freshman, Livya Steenbergen-Young, daughter of Jay Young and Laurie Steenbergen, auditioned for and made the 2022-2023 Oklahoma Junior High Allstate Chorus. She represented Fargo-Gage Schools in the clinic and concert that was held at the OKC Civic Center on Jan. 14th. Her music instructor is Mrs. Tina Zollinger.
Fargo-Gage Senior Colby Green, son of Logan and Brittany Green, auditioned for and made the 2022-2023 High School Allstate Chorus. He will be representing Fargo-Gage Schools in the clinic and concert that will be at the Performing Arts Center in Tulsa on Jan. 21st. This is the highest honor bestowed on a high school musician in Oklahoma. Colby is a 4 year band and choir student for Fargo-Gage Schools. He is an honor student who is also active in the Beta Club and his church youth group. His music instructor is Mrs. Tina Zollinger.
Robyn Gillenwaters Named to SNHU Dean’s List
Robyn Gillenwaters of Mooreland (73852) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
Adaleena Rittenhouse Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
Adaleena Rittenhouse, a native of Woodward, was recently initiated into the Oklahoma Baptist University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.
