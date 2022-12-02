Hope Center holding food drive
The Hope Center is having their 4th annual Holiday Food Drive now through Dec. 15th.
Non-perishable food can be donated at these locations:
- All Woodward Public Schools
- Scissortails Restaurant
- Woodawrd County Event Center
- Woodward County Abstract
- Participating Churches
“It helps give the clients more to choose from during the holidays and gives hope to the hungry,” said Director of Operations Tonia Cain.
Woodward families helping families and Hope Center Food Pantry has been open for 21 years. Food that is donated will be will go out as part of normal shopping hours.
- Ashley Berends
Humanity Hospice holding annual Christmas Tree lighting
Humanity Hospice is having their 3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 8th at 1 p.m. at the Woodward Conference Center.
“Join us as we shine a light this holiday season in honor of those who have passed this year,” said Woodward Humanity Hospice Chaplain, Donnetta Hunter.
The Woodward High School Boomer Expressions will be performing Christmas music and refreshments will follow.
- Ashley Berends
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.