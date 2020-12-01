Special board
meeting
Woodward Public Schools board of education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the administration building at 1023 10th St. to consider and possibly vote to approve modifications to the district COVID-19 Pandemic Plan.
Farmers Market Christmas Bazaar
The Woodward Farmers’ Market Association will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1518 14th St.
Numerous vendors are expected for the event.
