Employees at Midfirst Bank in Woodward were evacuated briefly on Monday morning after a suspicious bag was found outside the bank, the Woodward Police Department said.
Detective Darren Navratil said a suspicious bag was left by the east doors of the bank. It turned out the bag contained a stuffed animal and some personal hygiene items.
"They (employees) were outside the building for less than 10 minutes," Navratil said in an email message. "Once the responding officer ascertained the bag was innocuous, they re-entered (the building)."
