Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. &&