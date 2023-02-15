Woodward's Aleah Chase finished fifth in the West Regional on Tuesday to earn a trip to the Oklahoma Girls State Wrestling Championships next week in Oklahoma City.
Chase won five of seven matches in the regional held at Mustang High School, defeating Zoe Bennett of Cache 8-3 in the fifth place match to earn her trip to state.
Here are her results:
Aleah Chase pinned Elizabeth Ketcher, Yukon, 1:38; pinned Madi Wilson, Altus, 2:23; pinned by Ciana Grate, Southmoore, 1:52; pinned Ashley Chihuahua, US Grant, 3:18; def. Aubrie Davis, Little Axe, 10-2; pinned by Makaylee Cannon, Piedmont, 2:00; def. Zoe Bennett, Cache, 8-3.
