Woodward will host a large-school invitational basketball tournament for the first time since the mid-1990s this week.
The Compass Athletics Winter Classic tips off this morning at 10:30 at Boomer Fieldhouse, featuring a solid field.
Lawton Eisenhower is the top-ranked girls team at No. 8 in Class 5A while the host Boomers are ranked No. 18 in Class 4A. Altus is ranked 19th in 5A.
On the boys side, the home school Oklahoma City Storm has won its share of national home school titles over the years and several other teams look quite competitive as host Woodward is 2-1 and Perryton, Texas sports a 4-1 mark.
The Lawton Eisenhower girls are only 1-2 so far but losses were to traditional powers Carl Albert and Midwest City.
The Boomers are 3-0 after beating Elk City in overtime on Tuesday.
Perryton has played the most of anyone, going 5-6 so far.
Guymon’s girls sport a 2-1 record with wins over Dumas, Texas and Garden City, Kan. Guthrie’s girls won their season opener over Northwest Classen.
The Oklahoma City Storm boys are 9-5 and this will be their third consecutive tournament after playing in Wichita Falls, Texas and Norman the last two weeks.
Guymon comes in off a win over Garden City on Tuesday. Enid is 1-3 and Mustang 0-2 but every loss came against ranked teams.
Here are first-round pairings for the tournament as well as events in Mooreland and Alva that also start today.
Compass Athletics Winter Classic
Woodward's Boomer Fieldhouse
Thursday
Girls
10:30 a.m. - Lawton Eisenhower vs. Perryton; 1:10 p.m. - Altus vs. Guthrie; 3:50 p.m. - OKC Storm vs. Guymon; 6:30 p.m. - Enid vs. Woodward
Boys
11:50 a.m. - Guthrie vs. Perryton; 2:30 p.m. - OKC Storm vs. Altus; 5:10 p.m. - Mustang vs. Enid; 7:40 p.m. - Guymon vs. Woodward
Mooreland Holiday Classic
Thursday
Girls
10 a.m. - Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Beaver; 12:50 p.m. - Ringwood vs. Sayre; 3:40 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Waukomis; 6:30 p.m. - Vici vs. Sharon-Mutual
Boys
11:25 a.m. - Mooreland vs. Sharon-Mutual; 2;15 p.m. - Beaver vs. Sayre; 5:05 p.m. - Waukomis vs. Ringwood; 7:55 p.m. - Vici vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Northwestern Prep Classic
At Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Thursday
Girls
11 a.m. - Seiling vs. Cherokee JV; 1:40 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Buffalo; 4:20 p.m. - South Central vs. Freedom; 7 p.m. - Cherokee vs. South Barber
Boys
12:20 p.m. - Seiling vs. Cherokee JV; 3 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Waynoka; 5:40 p.m. - South Central vs. Freedom; 8:20 p.m. - Cherokee vs. South Barber
