Carl Albert 4, Woodward 2 (Thursday)
SHAWNEE - Carl Albert scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge the Boomers 4-2 in the Shawnee Tournament at Firelake softball fields on Thursday.
The Boomers tied the game on two occasions, 1-1 in the fourth inning and 2-2 in the fifth.
Laynee Vo had two hits to pace the Boomers and Madison Gartrell and Justyce Wilson each drove in a run.
Noble 11, Woodward 5 (Friday)
Noble took a big lead early and turned away a Boomer rally to win at Firelake.
A five-run second inning gave the Bears a 7-2 lead they wouldn't lose. Woodward closed the gap to 8-5 in the top of the sixth before Noble scored three more in the bottom half for the 11-5 final.
Woodward had nine hits in the game, including three by Vo. Allie Don Carlos drove in a pair of runs.
Shawnee 9, Woodward 1 (Friday)
The host Wolves scored in five of six innings to defeat the Boomers.
Woodward had seven hits but could only score once against Shawnee - a team that has allowed only three runs all season.
Riley Moore and Don Carlos each had two hits and Lily Nippert drove in a run for the Boomers.
Area scores from Friday
Softball
Covington-Douglas 4, Pond Creek-Hunter 3; Covington-Douglas 7, Oilton 2; Merritt 8, Geary 7; Vici 12, Sentinel 0; Apache 10-10, Hooker 0-0; Canute 10, Arapaho-Butler 1; Seiling 7, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Hydro-Eakly 5, Merritt 3; Hammon 14, Stratford 0; Hobart 9, Seiling 8; Arnett 10, Vici 1; Hobart 3, Arnett 1; Blair 12, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Calumet 4, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3; Canute 5, Hydro-Eakly 4; Frontier 3, Timberlake 0; Frontier 3, Cashion 0; Mooreland 8, Leedey 1
Area scores from Thursday
Softball
Arnett 9, Arapaho-Butler 1; Binger-Oney 12, Arnett 0; Binger-Oney 15, Cordell 0; Shattuck 14, Buffalo 2; Canute 8, Vici 5; Leedey 3, Canute 1; Cherokee 8, Waynoka 0; Mooreland 18, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Ringwood 11, Cimarron 9; Ringwood 7, Dover 0; Hammon 3, Maysville 0; Hinton 2, Fairview 1; Lookeba-Sickles 11, Hobart 2; Hydro-Eakly 8, Seiling 7; Leedey 8, Sentinel 3; Lookeba-Sickles 11, Merritt 0; Mooreland 5, Hydro-Eakly 4; Okeene 12, Thomas 8.
Fall baseball
Arapaho-Butler 8, Leedey 2; Canute 14, Granite 2; Hammon 5, Cheyenne-Reydon 2; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 13, Lomega 1; Hydro-Eakly 5, Fletcher 4; Okarche 16, Santa Fe South 6
