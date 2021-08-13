Friday's sports scores
Softball
Woodward 10, Beaver-Forgan 0; Woodward 7, Kingfisher 3; Alva 2, Watonga 1; Kingfisher 10, Beaver-Forgan 3; Mooreland 3, Guymon 0; Watonga 10, Broncos Blue 4; Guymon 6, Laverne 5; Mooreland 5, Seiling 2; Laverne 10, Alva 3; Laverne 5, OKC Broncos 2
Binger-Oney 9, Fairview 0; Minco 5, Hinton 1; Minco 5 Edmond Santa Fe 1; Edmond Santa Fe 5, Hinton 2; Minco 13, Bethany 0; Bethany 9, Edmond Santa Fe 1; Fairview 6, Chisholm 3; Weatherford 2, Fairview 1
Waukomis 5, Drummond 1; Binger-Oney 7, Chisholm 2; Altus 6, Blair 0; Covington-Douglas 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 3; Oklahoma Bible Academy 9, Medford 7; Oklahoma Bible Academy 5, Ringwood 3; Pioneer 14, Cimarron 3; Pioneer 8, Dover 0; Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Waynoka 1; Timberlake 14, Medford 13; Timberlake 7, Waynoka 6
Alex 14, Calumet 5; Elk City 2, Arapaho-Butler 0; Calumet 10, Geary 0; Cherokee 8, Timberlake 4; Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Cherokee 0; Cheyenne 6, Frederick 0; Elk City 8, Duke 0; Duke 5, Granite 4
Baseball
Sentinel 6, Blair 1; Shidler 11, Lomega 3; Mulhall-Orlando 3, Dover 2; Fletcher 6, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4; Mulhall Orlando 16, Oilton 5; Verden 12, Hammon 11; Duke 16, Cement 0
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Catoosa, 27-25, 25-15; Catoosa def. Chisholm, 25-20, 25-17; Verdigris def. Chisholm, 25-14, 25-9; Sand Springs def. Enid, 25-14, 25-20; Southeast def. Enid, 25-16, 25-19
Thursday's sports scores
Softball
Alva 6, Woodward JV 4; Alva 1, Seiling 1; Beaver-Forgan 11, Guymon JV 0; OKC Bronco Varsity 18, Beaver-Forgan 5; Seiling 8, Woodward 3; Laverne 6, Woodward 1; Watonga 1, Guymon 1; Guymon 12, Broncos Blue 2; Kingfisher 8, Broncos Red 4; Laverne 13, Woodward JV 1; Mooreland 7, OKC Broncos Blue 0; Mooreland 7, Watonga 0
Turpin 16, Boise City 1; Texhoma 16, Boise City 0; Buffalo 9, Tyrone 1; Hooker 10, Tyrone 1; Hooker 6, Buffalo 4
Canute 8, Leedey 0; Chickasha 7,Hinton 1; Crescent 13, Tonkawa 2; Pioneer 8, Fairview 0; Waukomis 6, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2; Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Calumet 0; Hammon 17, Sayre 4; Navajo 2, Hammon 1; Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Pond Creek-Hunter 0; Okarche 9-18, Crossings Christian 1-1; Thomas 11, Okeene 9
Ponca City 11, Newkirk 8; Cushing 3, Ponca City 1; Navajo 8, Sayre 0
Hobart 13, Anadarko 5; Anadarko 15, Snyder 0; Anadarko 11, Sentinel 9; Chisholm 3, Kellyville 2; Velma-Alma 9, Ringwood 1; Verden 15, Calumet 3; Ringwood 22, Waynoka 9
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Canute 10, Asher 2; Calumet 8, Sentinel 7; Roff 9, Canute 0; Navajo 8, Fletcher 1; Hammon 8, Geronimo 7; Leedey 11, Binger-Oney 1; Vici 13, Oilton 3; Drummond 1, Okarche 0; Oilton 17, Lomega 12
Volleyball
Crossings Christian def. Chisholm, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15; Corn Bible def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10; Erick def Snyder, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13; Enid def. Putnam North, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11
