Friday scores
Baseball
Woodward 16, Vici 12
Alva 13, Watonga 4
Arapaho-Butler 1, Big Pasture 0
Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Pioneer 0
Laverne 10, Woodward JV 0
Pioneer 8, Lookeba-Sickles 2
Carnegie 14, Cordell 3
Fairview 13, Clinton 11
Weatherford 6, Elgin 3
Canute 17, Fletcher 5
Shattuck 20, Shamrock, Texas 5
Thomas 14, Weatherford JV 6
Softball
Union City 16, Arapaho-Butler 13
Arapaho-Butler 16, Enid 10
Arapaho-Butler 12, Mulhall-Orlando 7
Arnett 14, Cyril 13
Apache 16, Arnett 4
Crescent 8, Beaver 0
Apache 14, Binger-Oney 4
Blair 8, Sayre 5
Blair 4, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Sentinel 11, Burns Flat-Dill City 3
Canute 12, Sterling 11
Canute 15, Mountain View-Gotebo 5
Hydro-Eakly 12, Crescent 1
Hammon 10, Duke 0
Mangum 13, Duke 3
Woodland 8, Enid 7
Enid 7, Mulhall-Orlando 3
Hammon 14, Mooreland 6
Hammon 14, Grandfield 6
Hydro-Eakly 11, Pioneer 9
Hydro-Eakly 11, Kremlin-Hillsdale 5
Mooreland 11, Mangum 4
Mooreland 12, Blair 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Okarche 1
Thursday’s games
Baseball
Seiling 19, Woodward 18
Vici 12, Seiling 2
Blair 3, Navajo 2
Blanchard 18, Kingfisher 1
Mooreland 11, Buffalo 1
Covington-Douglas 10, Cherokee 0
Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Duke 2
Chisholm 11, Pioneer 7
Mulhall-Orlando 16, Cimarron 4
Fort Cobb-Broxton 9, Dibble 1
Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Lookeba-Sickles 0
Sentinel 11, Dibble 1
Tuttle 6, Elk City 4
Hammon 9, Erick 1
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12, Forgan 4
Garber 27, Pond Creek-Hunter 24
Piedmont 17-19, Guymon 0-0
Thomas 18, Hinton 7
Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, OBA 1
Leedey 12, Sweeetwater 0
Okeene 11, Medford 7
Waukomis 5, Ringwood 4
Lookeba-Sickles 7, Sentinel 5
Shattuck 11, Clarendon, Texas 0
Shattuck 12, Wellington, Texas 2
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 12, Hydro-Eakly 0
Arnett 6, Cache JV 5
Hammon 15-8, Blair 0-0
Canute 6, Geronimo 4
Hinton 20, Cement 0
Cherokee 5, Waukomis 2
Cherokee 8, Thomas 7
OBA 21, Cherokee 5
Fletcher 10, Corn Bible 3
Leedey 16, Dover 1
Hennessey 4, Drummond 2
Frontier 15, Drummond 2
OBA 13, Fairview 8
OBA 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 9
Frontier 18, Okeene 0
Frontier 12, Covington-Douglas 6
Coyle 20, Garber 12
Ringwood 15-15, Hennessey 6-1
Ringwood 13, Okeene 7
Lookeba-Sickles 12, Hinton 2
Waukomis 14, Fairview 3
Waukomis 16, Pond Creek-Hunter 12
Shattuck 15, Turpin 0
Sentinel 11, Snyder 16
Cherokee 8, Thomas 7
Soccer
Girls
Heritage Hall 3, Woodward 0
Cache 10, Altus 0
Elk City 3, Cordell 2
Boys
Heritage Hall 4, Woodward 1
Cache 1, Altus 0
Elk City 11, Cordell 1
Powerlifting
Woodward results from state junior high meet in El Reno
9th grade
132 pounds – 1, Dawson Heckart
181 pounds – 1, Ace Long
198 pounds – 3, Jakobe Long
168 pounds – 5, Kash Carter
8th grade
220 pounds – 2 – Levi Harris
145 pounds – 4, Kollin Boren
7th grade
157 pounds – 2, Coy Burton
220 pounds – 3, Reese Durkeey
157 pounds – 6, Caleb Hutton
145 pounds – 9, Brody Province
