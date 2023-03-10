Friday scores

Baseball

Woodward 16, Vici 12

Alva 13, Watonga 4

Arapaho-Butler 1, Big Pasture 0

Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Pioneer 0

Laverne 10, Woodward JV 0

Pioneer 8, Lookeba-Sickles 2

Carnegie 14, Cordell 3

Fairview 13, Clinton 11

Weatherford 6, Elgin 3

Canute 17, Fletcher 5

Shattuck 20, Shamrock, Texas 5

Thomas 14, Weatherford JV 6

Softball

Union City 16, Arapaho-Butler 13

Arapaho-Butler 16, Enid 10

Arapaho-Butler 12, Mulhall-Orlando 7

Arnett 14, Cyril 13

Apache 16, Arnett 4

Crescent 8, Beaver 0

Apache 14, Binger-Oney 4

Blair 8, Sayre 5

Blair 4, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Sentinel 11, Burns Flat-Dill City 3

Canute 12, Sterling 11

Canute 15, Mountain View-Gotebo 5

Hydro-Eakly 12, Crescent 1

Hammon 10, Duke 0

Mangum 13, Duke 3

Woodland 8, Enid 7

Enid 7, Mulhall-Orlando 3

Hammon 14, Mooreland 6

Hammon 14, Grandfield 6

Hydro-Eakly 11, Pioneer 9

Hydro-Eakly 11, Kremlin-Hillsdale 5

Mooreland 11, Mangum 4

Mooreland 12, Blair 0

Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Okarche 1

Thursday’s games

Baseball

Seiling 19, Woodward 18

Vici 12, Seiling 2

Blair 3, Navajo 2

Blanchard 18, Kingfisher 1

Mooreland 11, Buffalo 1

Covington-Douglas 10, Cherokee 0

Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Duke 2

Chisholm 11, Pioneer 7

Mulhall-Orlando 16, Cimarron 4

Fort Cobb-Broxton 9, Dibble 1

Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Lookeba-Sickles 0

Sentinel 11, Dibble 1

Tuttle 6, Elk City 4

Hammon 9, Erick 1

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12, Forgan 4

Garber 27, Pond Creek-Hunter 24

Piedmont 17-19, Guymon 0-0

Thomas 18, Hinton 7

Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, OBA 1

Leedey 12, Sweeetwater 0

Okeene 11, Medford 7

Waukomis 5, Ringwood 4

Lookeba-Sickles 7, Sentinel 5

Shattuck 11, Clarendon, Texas 0

Shattuck 12, Wellington, Texas 2

Softball

Arapaho-Butler 12, Hydro-Eakly 0

Arnett 6, Cache JV 5

Hammon 15-8, Blair 0-0

Canute 6, Geronimo 4

Hinton 20, Cement 0

Cherokee 5, Waukomis 2

Cherokee 8, Thomas 7

OBA 21, Cherokee 5

Fletcher 10, Corn Bible 3

Leedey 16, Dover 1

Hennessey 4, Drummond 2

Frontier 15, Drummond 2

OBA 13, Fairview 8

OBA 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 9

Frontier 18, Okeene 0

Frontier 12, Covington-Douglas 6

Coyle 20, Garber 12

Ringwood 15-15, Hennessey 6-1

Ringwood 13, Okeene 7

Lookeba-Sickles 12, Hinton 2

Waukomis 14, Fairview 3

Waukomis 16, Pond Creek-Hunter 12

Shattuck 15, Turpin 0

Sentinel 11, Snyder 16

Cherokee 8, Thomas 7

Soccer

Girls

Heritage Hall 3, Woodward 0

Cache 10, Altus 0

Elk City 3, Cordell 2

Boys

Heritage Hall 4, Woodward 1

Cache 1, Altus 0

Elk City 11, Cordell 1

Powerlifting

Woodward results from state junior high meet in El Reno

9th grade

132 pounds – 1, Dawson Heckart

181 pounds – 1, Ace Long

198 pounds – 3, Jakobe Long

168 pounds – 5, Kash Carter

8th grade

220 pounds – 2 – Levi Harris

145 pounds – 4, Kollin Boren

7th grade

157 pounds – 2, Coy Burton

220 pounds – 3, Reese Durkeey

157 pounds – 6, Caleb Hutton

145 pounds – 9, Brody Province

Tags

Trending Video