Friday's games
Softball
Shattuck 13, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Shattuck 22, Vici 3; Merritt 11, Leedey 1; Arapaho-Butler 3, Mangum 0; Arapaho-Butler 3, Canute 2; Canute 11, Merritt 2; Laverne 13, Cheyenne 1; Mooreland 5, Laverne 4; Leedey 7, Mangum 6; Mooreland 10, Vici 9
Edmond Memorial 12, Woodward 0; Morrison 13, Perkins 8, Newkirk 3, Ponca City 0; Chickasha 11, Perkins 3; Chickasha 7, Newkirk 4; Chickasha 2, Morrison 1; Perkins 4, Ponca City 1; Edmond Memorial 4, Perry 0
Arnett 12, Turpin 1; Texhoma 3, Buffalo 1; Beaver 4, Tyrone 2; Guymon 13, Beaver 0; Hooker 15, Boise City 0; Boise City 7, Tyrone 6; Texhoma 2, Guymon 0; Pioneer 12, Drummond 0; Edmond Santa Fe 2, Elk City 1; Elk City 3, Putnam North 2; Fairview 2, Waukomis 0
Okarche 9, Alex 0; Okarche 6, Central High 0; Ringling 5, Okarche 0; Watonga 13, Enid JV 0; Clinton 10, McLoud 5; Kingfisher 24, McLoud 8; Sentinel 13, Cordell 1; Frontier 7, Covington-Douglas 1; Wister 2, Covington-Douglas 0; Alva 12, Ringwood 0; Pond Creek-Hunter 9, Cherokee 1; Sayre 10, Crossings Christian 9; Sayre 9, Geary 5; Howe 8, Enid 3; Enid 4, Red Oak 3
Baseball
Calumet 10, Lomega 1; Lookeba-Sickles 15, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3; Granite 8, Olustee 0; Cheyenne-Reydon 5, Ripley 3; Vici 13, Drummond 5; Leedey 6, Hammon 5; Arapaho-Butler 5, Sentinel 2; Canute 18, Fort Cobb-Broxton 9
Volleyball
Erick def. Fort Elliott, Texas, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12
Thursday's games
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 11, Leedey 0; Leedey 8, Canute 5; Shattuck 8, Laverne 4; Vici 6, Laverne 1; Shattuck 3, Mooreland 2; Canute 7, Mangum 3; Arapaho-Butler 7, Merritt 5; Merritt 6, Mangum 5; Cheyenne-Reydon 6, Mooreland 2; Vici 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Blackwell 5, Woodward 0; Ponca City 6, Chickasha 3; Perkins 8, Newkirk 5; Edmond Memorial 13, Blackwell 0; Edmond Memorial 8, Bethany 0; Morrison 3, Newkirk 2; Perkins 11, Chickasha 3; Morrison 7, Ponca City 1
Chisholm 13, OKC Broncos 1; Dibble 1, Chisholm 0; Kingfisher 7, Watonga 4; Watonga 6, McLoud 0; Dibble 6, Anadarko 4
Fairview 10, Ringwood 1; Okeene 10, Drummond 5; Waukomis 10, Pond Creek-Hunter 0; Binger-Oney 9, Sterling 1; Sentinel 5, Granite 0; Oklahoma Bible Academy 18, Oklahoma Christian 11; Seiling 12, Thomas 3; Binger-Oney 9, Sterling 1; Pioneer 14, Cimarron 3; Pioneer 12, Timberlake 0; Lookeba-Sickles 2, Cyril 1; Frontier 8, Garber 0; Weatherford 12, Hammon 8; Buffalo 15, Turpin 4
Baseball
Leedey 16, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Hammon 14, Ripley 4; Drummond 5, Lookeba-Sickles 3, Vici 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Mulhall-Orlando 15, Lomega 3; Dover 9, Cimarron 5
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-18, 25-8, 25-8; El Reno def. Hennessey, 3-0; Chisholm def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-17, 28-30, 29-27, 25-17; Weatherford def. Blanchard, 25-17, 14-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13; Clinton def. Altus, 25-7, 25-13, 25-18
