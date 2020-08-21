Friday's games
Softball
Perry Tournament
Ponca City 4, Woodward 3
Ponca City scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win.
Woodward 10, Blackwell 5
Madison Gartrell drove in four runs and Lily Nippert three to power the Boomer offense.
Leedey Tournament
Canute 10, Laverne 2; Canute 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 0; Leedey 13, Duke 1; Mangum 9, Duke 1; Laverne 7, Vici 6; Leedey 8, Merritt 5
Beaver Tournament
Arnett 17, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Beaver-Forgan 7, Woodward JV 2; Texhoma-Goodwell 12, Turpin 0; Guymon 13, Hooker 3; Hooker 12, Guymon JV 0; Hooker 5, Turpin 4
Other scores
Anadarko 7, Watonga 0; Clinton 3, Hammon 0; Kingfisher 4, Dibble 1; Kremlin-Hillsdale 7, Olive 0; Pioneer 12, Shidler 4; Cache 6, Dickson 1; Davis 4, Cache 2; Covington-Douglas 5, Davenport 1; Fletcher 5, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4; Kremlin-Hillsdale 7, Olive 0
Thursday's games
Softball
Perry Tournament
Edmond Memorial 11, Woodward 0
Edmond Memorial remained undefeated.
Perry 7, Woodward 3
Perry took advantage of six Woodward errors. Laynee Vo drove in two runs to lead the Boomers.
Leedey Invitational
Leedey 9, Shattuck 8; Shattuck 10, Duke 0; Duke 5, Merritt 4; Mangum 8, Merritt 1; Leedey 7, Mangum 6; Vici 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Laverne 6, Cheyenne-Reydon 5; Arapaho-Butler 12, Laverne 4; Arapaho-Butler 7, Canute 6; Canute 12, Vici 3
Other scores
Duncan 6, Altus 3; Binger-Oney 12, Lookeba-Sickles 0; Binger-Oney 9, Sterling 1; Burns Flat-Dill City 4, Southeast 1; Chisholm 3, Kingfisher 0; Chisholm 5, Dibble 0; Dibble 7, Watonga 1; Fairview 10-14, Luther 2-4; Kingfisher 1, Anadarko 0
Baseball
Leedey Tournament
Leedey 16, Cement 2; Cheyenne-Reydon 8, Ripley 4; Drummond 5, Binger-Oney 3; Vici 24, Granite 1
Other scores
Amber-Pocasset 7, Hydro-Eakly 2
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible def. Sharon-Mutual, 25-8, 25-13, 25-3
