Soccer
Tuesday’s games
Boys
Woodward 5, El Reno 1
Goals – Caden Reid 3, Jony Escobedo, Chris Rosales. Assists - Lucas Shirkey, Armondo Montes, Alex Wells.
Girls
Woodward 2, El Reno 0
Goals – Thessaly Pfeifer, Averi Edwards. Assists – Averi Edwards, Ava Miller
JV
Woodward 5, El Reno 0
Goals – Pfiefer 2, Camryn Koch, Lily Luckett, Riley Moore.
Area sports scores
Tuesday’s games
Baseball
Alva 20, Millwood 1
Weatherford 16, Anadarko 1
Arnett 9, Sweetwater 1
Blair 8, Tipton 5
Canute 11, Geronimo 1
Okeene 8, Cherokee 3
Ringwood 9, Covington-Douglas 8
Waukomis 8, Cole 5
Drummond 13, Pond Creek-Hunter 2
Duke 11, Erick 3
Elk City 17, Woodward 3
Hollis 13, Erick 3
Leedey 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
Ripley 4, Garber 2
Heritage Hall 19, Kingfisher 0
Hydro-Eakly 10, Riverside 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 15, Timberlake 3
Lookeba-Sickles 25, Mountain View-Gotebo 9
Vici 17, Mooreland 4
Enid 5, Tahlequah 3
Softball
Arnett 14, Buffalo 2
Binger-Oney 15, Fort Cobb-Broxton 6
Navajo 17, Blair 0
Calumet 22, Corn Bible Academy 6
Cherokee 5, Okeene 2
Chisholm 6, Pond Creek-Hunter 4
Enid 14, Fairview 9
Turpin 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 8
Kremlin-Hillsdale 18, Garber 0
Hydro-Eakly 23, Geary 6
Shattuck 18, Mooreland 10
Frontier 9, Oklahoma Bible Academy 2
Ringwood 11, Thomas 3
Waukomis 18, Cimarron 0
Monday’s games
Baseball
Alva 17, Millwood 0
Weatherford 19, Anadarko 0
Arapaho-Butler 10, Binger-Oney 6
Laverne 19-12, Beaver 0-0
Navajo 9, Big Pasture 4
Waynoka 22, Buffalo 13
Canute 5, Hollis 4
Cashion 13, Okarche 11
Medford 7, Cimarron 3
Waukomis 6, Covington-Douglas 4
Drummond 10, Garber 1
Enid 7, Tahlequah 0
Pioneer 4, Fairview 3
Hammon 7, Lomega 6
Hydro-Eakly 6, Hinton 5
Kremlin-Hillsdale 7, Pond Creek-Hunter 3
Southwest Covenant 3, Lookeba-Sickles 2
Mooreland 9, Oklahoma Bible Academy 8
Shattuck 12, Timberlake 2
Shattuck 2, West Texas High 0
Vici 22, Clinton JV 7
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 16, Thomas 3
Binger-Oney 11, Union City 3
Blair 3, Burns Flat-Dill City 2
Mountain View-Gotebo 3, Calumet 1
Hydro-Eakly 11, Canute 3
Hinton 25, Covington-Douglas 20
Crescent 13, Hinton 3
Mangum 10-8, Duke 0-7
Mooreland 13, Fairivew 0
Mooreland 16, Hennessey 0
Ringwood 12, Okeene 0
Timberlake 16, Oklahoma Bible Academy 3
Waukomis 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 1
Shattuck 22, Sayre 2
