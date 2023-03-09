Soccer

Tuesday’s games

Boys

Woodward 5, El Reno 1

Goals – Caden Reid 3, Jony Escobedo, Chris Rosales. Assists - Lucas Shirkey, Armondo Montes, Alex Wells.

Girls

Woodward 2, El Reno 0

Goals – Thessaly Pfeifer, Averi Edwards. Assists – Averi Edwards, Ava Miller

JV

Woodward 5, El Reno 0

Goals – Pfiefer 2, Camryn Koch, Lily Luckett, Riley Moore.

Area sports scores

Tuesday’s games

Baseball

Alva 20, Millwood 1

Weatherford 16, Anadarko 1

Arnett 9, Sweetwater 1

Blair 8, Tipton 5

Canute 11, Geronimo 1

Okeene 8, Cherokee 3

Ringwood 9, Covington-Douglas 8

Waukomis 8, Cole 5

Drummond 13, Pond Creek-Hunter 2

Duke 11, Erick 3

Elk City 17, Woodward 3

Hollis 13, Erick 3

Leedey 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1

Ripley 4, Garber 2

Heritage Hall 19, Kingfisher 0

Hydro-Eakly 10, Riverside 0

Kremlin-Hillsdale 15, Timberlake 3

Lookeba-Sickles 25, Mountain View-Gotebo 9

Vici 17, Mooreland 4

Enid 5, Tahlequah 3

Softball

Arnett 14, Buffalo 2

Binger-Oney 15, Fort Cobb-Broxton 6

Navajo 17, Blair 0

Calumet 22, Corn Bible Academy 6

Cherokee 5, Okeene 2

Chisholm 6, Pond Creek-Hunter 4

Enid 14, Fairview 9

Turpin 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 8

Kremlin-Hillsdale 18, Garber 0

Hydro-Eakly 23, Geary 6

Shattuck 18, Mooreland 10

Frontier 9, Oklahoma Bible Academy 2

Ringwood 11, Thomas 3

Waukomis 18, Cimarron 0

Monday’s games

Baseball

Alva 17, Millwood 0

Weatherford 19, Anadarko 0

Arapaho-Butler 10, Binger-Oney 6

Laverne 19-12, Beaver 0-0

Navajo 9, Big Pasture 4

Waynoka 22, Buffalo 13

Canute 5, Hollis 4

Cashion 13, Okarche 11

Medford 7, Cimarron 3

Waukomis 6, Covington-Douglas 4

Drummond 10, Garber 1

Enid 7, Tahlequah 0

Pioneer 4, Fairview 3

Hammon 7, Lomega 6

Hydro-Eakly 6, Hinton 5

Kremlin-Hillsdale 7, Pond Creek-Hunter 3

Southwest Covenant 3, Lookeba-Sickles 2

Mooreland 9, Oklahoma Bible Academy 8

Shattuck 12, Timberlake 2

Shattuck 2, West Texas High 0

Vici 22, Clinton JV 7

Softball

Arapaho-Butler 16, Thomas 3

Binger-Oney 11, Union City 3

Blair 3, Burns Flat-Dill City 2

Mountain View-Gotebo 3, Calumet 1

Hydro-Eakly 11, Canute 3

Hinton 25, Covington-Douglas 20

Crescent 13, Hinton 3

Mangum 10-8, Duke 0-7

Mooreland 13, Fairivew 0

Mooreland 16, Hennessey 0

Ringwood 12, Okeene 0

Timberlake 16, Oklahoma Bible Academy 3

Waukomis 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 1

Shattuck 22, Sayre 2

