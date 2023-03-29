Tuesday scores

Baseball

Enid 7, Tulsa Washington 2

Kingfisher 6, Woodward 5

Weatherford 7, Canute 4

Navajo 10, Cordell 0

Shattuck 10, Vici 3

Turpin 24, Tyrone 0

Arnett 7, Erick 6

Boise City/Felt 24, Beaver 5

Merritt 15, Blair/Olustee-Eldorado 7

Hydro-Eakly 13, Carnegie 4

Drummond 10, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2

Pioneer 10, Garber 9

Hollis 8, Sayre 0

Mooreland 6, Seiling 1

Ringwood 12, Okeene 2

Softball

Shattuck 15, Arapaho-Butler 6

Arnett 11, Cheyenne-Reydon 3

Binger-Oney 11, Hydro-Eakly 10

Mooreland 14, Buffalo 0

Buffalo 12, Beaver 0

Hammon 10, Beaver 0

Burns Flat-Dill City 4-5, Fargo 3-4

Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Enid 1

Watonga 28, Geary 1

Hinton 19, Okarche 9

Hobart 14, Leedey 6

Leedey 8, Sentinel 2

Lookeba-Sickles 10, Sterling 7

Merritt 9, Sayre 1

Apache 10, Mangum 0

Canute 14, Vici 13

Crescent 10, Oklahoma Bible 9

Garber 12, Dover 7

Pond Creek-Hunter 7, Drummond 1

Ringwood 11, Pioneer 10

Girls soccer

Woodward 3, Harding Charter 2 (overtime)

Woodward goals by Ava Long and Riley Moore in regulation. In overtime Long scored off an assist from Averee Taylor

Weatherford 10, Classen SAS 0

Heritage Hall 10, Alva 0

Clinton 2, Elk City 0

Enid 9, Western Heights 1

Boys soccer

Harding Charter 2, Woodward 1

Heritage Hall 10, Alva 0

Weatherford 3, Classen SAS 0

Clinton 7, Elk City 0

Enid 6, Western Heights 0

Track

Area results from Mike Tyson Invitational in Thomas

Girls

400 relay – 2, Seiling, 54.37

3200 relay – 1, Seiling, 11:02.19.

800 relay – 3, Seiling, 1:54.94.

800 – 1, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 2:33.67. 3, Braci Nybeg, Seiling, 2:40.45. 7, Kadence Griffin,Seiling, 2:58.60.

100 – 1, Rainie Nelson, Seiling, 13.54.

400 – 1, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 1:05.70. 7, Kali Seabourn, Seiling, 1:14.84.

1600 relay – 1, Seiling, 4:27.69.

Shot put – 6, Aryahna Whetstone, Seiling, 28-10.

Discus – 3, Aryahna Whetstone,Seiling, 86-3. 7, Isabella Hammons, Seiling, 63-9.

Long jump – 2, May Pachner, Shattuck, 15-8.75.

High jump – 5, Vallerie Vaughn, Seiling, 4-6.

Pole vault – 1, May Pachner, Shattuck, 11-0.

Boys

400 relay – 7, Seiling, 48.80.

3200 – 4, Kelsen Shook, Seiling, 12:30.40.

100 – 8, Kaden Manuel, Seilng, 12.29.

800 – 5, Hudson Hamar, Seiling, 59.22.

200 – 2, Rush Hunt, Seiling, 26.03.

1600 relay – 6, Seiling, 4:23.42.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Kingfisher 10, Woodward 6

Clinton 19-16, Anadarko 4-0

Chisholm 19, Blackwell 0

Covington-Douglas 17, Timberlake 6

Enid 4, Tulsa Washington 2

Oklahoma Bible Academy 7, Fairview 1

Mulhall-Orlando 13, Geary 0

Okarche 14, Seiling 0

Shattuck 16, Woodward JV 0

Weatherford 20-15, Western Heights 0-0

Arapaho-Butler 13, Carnegie 0

Binger-Oney 8, Lomega 0

Hollis 17, Burns Flat-Dill City 2

Waukomis 8, Cherokee 0

Cordell 17, Hobart 16

Crescent 11, Wellston 5

Leedey 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2

McGuinness 21-21, Guymon 0-1

Hammon 6, Cheyenne-Reydon 3

Laverne 6, Hooker 2

Hooker 5, Waynoka 0

Laverne 16, Waynoka 0

Watonga 10, Sharon-Mutual 0

Thomas 8, Sharon-Mutual 2

Watonga 8, Thomas 7

Softball

Shattuck 34, Arnett 20

Sentinel 3, Blair 2

Pond Creek-Hunter 13, Cherokee 8

Pioneer 11, Chisholm 6

Sentinel 9, Duke 1

Hammon 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1

Woodland 12, Garber 2

Merritt 16, Hinton 8

Watonga 10, Kingfisher 1

Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Ringwood 8

Pond Creek-Hunter 11, Hillsdale Christian 0

Cherokee 10, Hillsdale Christian 1

Waukomis 10, Drummond 0

Canute 16, Arapaho-Butler 15

Buffalo 13, Turpin 12

Okeene 8, Corn Bible Academy 0

Frontier 15, Hennessey 2

Hydro-Eakly 12, Mountain View-Gotebo 7

Leedey 17, Mooreland 5

Okeene 8, Thomas 7

Thomas 13, Corn Bible Academy 3

Woodward results from Bethany Track Meet on Saturday

Girls

3200 relay – 8, 11:18.70

110 hurdles – 8, Jessica Davis, 18.41.

3200 – 2, Khloe Clemence, 12:54.64. 8, Avery Case, 13:53.82.

1600 – 3, Khloe Clemence, 5:58.88.

1600 relay – 8, 4:47.30.

Discus – 8, Kaylan Swindle, 95-4.

High jump – 9, Lexi Mendell, 4-8.

Boys

110 hurdles – 3, Denzel Emery, 16.52.

3200 – 3, Dathan Custar, 10:12.76. (new school record)

300 hurdles – 1, Denzel Emery, 42.47.

High jump – 9, Ben Cheap, 5-6.

Long jump – 5, Taelen Laird, 20-11.

Tags

Trending Video