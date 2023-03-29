Tuesday scores
Baseball
Enid 7, Tulsa Washington 2
Kingfisher 6, Woodward 5
Weatherford 7, Canute 4
Navajo 10, Cordell 0
Shattuck 10, Vici 3
Turpin 24, Tyrone 0
Arnett 7, Erick 6
Boise City/Felt 24, Beaver 5
Merritt 15, Blair/Olustee-Eldorado 7
Hydro-Eakly 13, Carnegie 4
Drummond 10, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2
Pioneer 10, Garber 9
Hollis 8, Sayre 0
Mooreland 6, Seiling 1
Ringwood 12, Okeene 2
Softball
Shattuck 15, Arapaho-Butler 6
Arnett 11, Cheyenne-Reydon 3
Binger-Oney 11, Hydro-Eakly 10
Mooreland 14, Buffalo 0
Buffalo 12, Beaver 0
Hammon 10, Beaver 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 4-5, Fargo 3-4
Kremlin-Hillsdale 13, Enid 1
Watonga 28, Geary 1
Hinton 19, Okarche 9
Hobart 14, Leedey 6
Leedey 8, Sentinel 2
Lookeba-Sickles 10, Sterling 7
Merritt 9, Sayre 1
Apache 10, Mangum 0
Canute 14, Vici 13
Crescent 10, Oklahoma Bible 9
Garber 12, Dover 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 7, Drummond 1
Ringwood 11, Pioneer 10
Girls soccer
Woodward 3, Harding Charter 2 (overtime)
Woodward goals by Ava Long and Riley Moore in regulation. In overtime Long scored off an assist from Averee Taylor
Weatherford 10, Classen SAS 0
Heritage Hall 10, Alva 0
Clinton 2, Elk City 0
Enid 9, Western Heights 1
Boys soccer
Harding Charter 2, Woodward 1
Heritage Hall 10, Alva 0
Weatherford 3, Classen SAS 0
Clinton 7, Elk City 0
Enid 6, Western Heights 0
Track
Area results from Mike Tyson Invitational in Thomas
Girls
400 relay – 2, Seiling, 54.37
3200 relay – 1, Seiling, 11:02.19.
800 relay – 3, Seiling, 1:54.94.
800 – 1, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 2:33.67. 3, Braci Nybeg, Seiling, 2:40.45. 7, Kadence Griffin,Seiling, 2:58.60.
100 – 1, Rainie Nelson, Seiling, 13.54.
400 – 1, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 1:05.70. 7, Kali Seabourn, Seiling, 1:14.84.
1600 relay – 1, Seiling, 4:27.69.
Shot put – 6, Aryahna Whetstone, Seiling, 28-10.
Discus – 3, Aryahna Whetstone,Seiling, 86-3. 7, Isabella Hammons, Seiling, 63-9.
Long jump – 2, May Pachner, Shattuck, 15-8.75.
High jump – 5, Vallerie Vaughn, Seiling, 4-6.
Pole vault – 1, May Pachner, Shattuck, 11-0.
Boys
400 relay – 7, Seiling, 48.80.
3200 – 4, Kelsen Shook, Seiling, 12:30.40.
100 – 8, Kaden Manuel, Seilng, 12.29.
800 – 5, Hudson Hamar, Seiling, 59.22.
200 – 2, Rush Hunt, Seiling, 26.03.
1600 relay – 6, Seiling, 4:23.42.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Kingfisher 10, Woodward 6
Clinton 19-16, Anadarko 4-0
Chisholm 19, Blackwell 0
Covington-Douglas 17, Timberlake 6
Enid 4, Tulsa Washington 2
Oklahoma Bible Academy 7, Fairview 1
Mulhall-Orlando 13, Geary 0
Okarche 14, Seiling 0
Shattuck 16, Woodward JV 0
Weatherford 20-15, Western Heights 0-0
Arapaho-Butler 13, Carnegie 0
Binger-Oney 8, Lomega 0
Hollis 17, Burns Flat-Dill City 2
Waukomis 8, Cherokee 0
Cordell 17, Hobart 16
Crescent 11, Wellston 5
Leedey 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 2
McGuinness 21-21, Guymon 0-1
Hammon 6, Cheyenne-Reydon 3
Laverne 6, Hooker 2
Hooker 5, Waynoka 0
Laverne 16, Waynoka 0
Watonga 10, Sharon-Mutual 0
Thomas 8, Sharon-Mutual 2
Watonga 8, Thomas 7
Softball
Shattuck 34, Arnett 20
Sentinel 3, Blair 2
Pond Creek-Hunter 13, Cherokee 8
Pioneer 11, Chisholm 6
Sentinel 9, Duke 1
Hammon 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
Woodland 12, Garber 2
Merritt 16, Hinton 8
Watonga 10, Kingfisher 1
Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Ringwood 8
Pond Creek-Hunter 11, Hillsdale Christian 0
Cherokee 10, Hillsdale Christian 1
Waukomis 10, Drummond 0
Canute 16, Arapaho-Butler 15
Buffalo 13, Turpin 12
Okeene 8, Corn Bible Academy 0
Frontier 15, Hennessey 2
Hydro-Eakly 12, Mountain View-Gotebo 7
Leedey 17, Mooreland 5
Okeene 8, Thomas 7
Thomas 13, Corn Bible Academy 3
Woodward results from Bethany Track Meet on Saturday
Girls
3200 relay – 8, 11:18.70
110 hurdles – 8, Jessica Davis, 18.41.
3200 – 2, Khloe Clemence, 12:54.64. 8, Avery Case, 13:53.82.
1600 – 3, Khloe Clemence, 5:58.88.
1600 relay – 8, 4:47.30.
Discus – 8, Kaylan Swindle, 95-4.
High jump – 9, Lexi Mendell, 4-8.
Boys
110 hurdles – 3, Denzel Emery, 16.52.
3200 – 3, Dathan Custar, 10:12.76. (new school record)
300 hurdles – 1, Denzel Emery, 42.47.
High jump – 9, Ben Cheap, 5-6.
Long jump – 5, Taelen Laird, 20-11.
