The week ahead
Monday
Softball
Woodward at Guymon, 4:30 p.m.
Seiling at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.
Shattuck at Leedey, 4:30 p.m.
Mooreland at Okeene/Kremlin-Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Reydon at Vici, 4:30 p.m.
Geary at Waynoka, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Hammon at Leedey, 4:30 p.m.
Vici at Arapaho-Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual at Chisholm, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Softball
Woodward at Hammon, 4:30 p.m.
Woodward JV at Vici/Arnett, 4:30 p.m.
Turpin at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Laverne at Mooreland, 4:30 p.m.
Leedey at Navajo, 4:30 p.m.
Hydro-Eakly at Seiling, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Leedey at Fort Cobb-Broxton, 4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Reydon at Vici, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Erick at Sharon-Mutual, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Softball
Shattuck at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Waynoka at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler at Leedey, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual at Darrouzett, Texas, 5 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
Softball
Woodward in Shawnee Tournament
Arnett, Leedey, Mooreland, Seiling, Vici in Arapaho-Butler Tournament
Friday
Football
Kingfisher at Alva, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Thomas at Watonga, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.
Okeene at Canton, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Seiling at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Shattuck at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Turpin at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Pond Creek-Hunter at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.
Waynoka at Waukomis, 7 p.m.
Softball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Dover, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Hammon at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.
Vici at Drummond, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
Leedey vs. Mulhall-Orlando and Drummond at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid.
Perry Tournament
Chickasha 9, Woodward 0
Hits for Woodward by Justyce Wilson, Lily Nippert and Laynee Vo.
Defensively, Boomers committed five errors.
Newkirk 11, Woodward 4
A seven-run first inning was the difference for Newkirk. Nippert drove in two runs for Woodward.
Leedey Tournament
Shattuck 8, Canute 3; Merritt 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 3; Laverne 6, Mangum 5; Duke 6, Vici 3; Leedey 7, Arapaho-Butler 0 (championship)
Beaver Tournament
Beaver-Forgan 16, Woodward JV 3; Texhoma 7, Beaver-Forgan 0; Arnett 7, Beaver-Forgan 2; Arnett 6, Guymon 5; Guymon 3, Texhoma 2; Guymon 4, Texhoma 1; Texhoma 5, Hooker 2; Arnett 11, Guymon 2
Other scores
Anadarko 2, Chisholm 0; Anadarko 6, Dibble 1; Anadarko 4, Fort Cobb-Broxton 2; Waukomis 15, Cashion 3; Covington-Douglas 5, Tonkawa 1; Covington-Douglas 6, Velma-Alma 5; Covington-Douglas 3, Fletcher 2; Covington-Douglas 7, Woodland 6; Covington-Douglas 3, Olive 2; Kremlin-Hillsdale 3, Davenport 2; Davenport 2, Hennessey 1; Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Frontier 5; Frontier 8, Alva 0; Alva 4, Hennessey 1
Fall baseball
Leedey Tournament: Granite 10, Cement 2; Ripley 9, Binger-Oney 6; Drummond 17, Cheyenne-Reydon 3; Vici 8, Leedey 0 (championship)
Volleyball
Northwest Classen def. Sharon-Mutual, 2-0; Oklahoma Bible def. Sharon-Mutual, 2-0; Lawton Eisenhower def. Sharon-Mutual, 2-0; Sharon-Mutual def. Life Christian Academy, 2-0; Eric def. Yale, 25-17, 25-19; Erick def. Hennessey, 25-11, 25-19; Erick def. Chickasha, 25-23, 25-15
Cross Country
Hooker Invitational - Thursday
High school girls (2 miles)
1, Hollie Stalder, Hooker, 12:49. 2, Dylaney Weaver, Gruver, Texas, 13:05. 3, Lidya Sium, Guymon, 13:55. 4, Ema Herald, Hooker, 14:12. 5, Maylinn Avila, Goodwell-Texhoma, 14;16. 6, Josie Gibson, Hooker, 14:20. 7, Allison Ugarte, Hooker, 14:22. 8, Becca Gregg, Beaver, 14:23.31. 9, Brenna Butler, Gruver, Texas, 14:23.55. 10, Kyndal Seagler, Gruver, Texas, 14:29. 11, Savannah Fischer, Hooker, 14:30. 12, Calli Jones, Turpin, 14:39. 13, Alondra Ortiz, Hooker, 14:48. 14, Tempe Oakes, Guymon, 14:53. 15, Aidaly Ramos, Turpin, 15:02.
Team: Hooker 29, Gruver, 58, Guymon 103, Goodwell-Texhoma 116, Buffalo 149, Turpin 156, Beaver 165, Balko 171, Texline, Texas, 234.
High school boys (5K)
1, Mulu Gebresilase, Guymon, 17:23. 2. Kaysen Stevens, Hooker, 18:16. 3, Bret Fields, Guymon, 18:39. 4, Merhawi Tesfegeorgis, Guymon, 19:05. 5, Kaden Cater, Buffalo, 19:13. 6, Elijah Grile, Hooker, 19.14. 7, Clayton Carter, Guymon, 19:27. 8, Stratton Potter, Texline, Texas, 19:34. 9, Nathan Hernandez, Guymon, 19:44. 10, Jaxon Miller, Guymon, 19:45. 11, Jason Espino, Goodwell, 19:51. 12, Harrison Oakes, Guymon, 19:55. 13, Axel Fernandez, Hooker, 20:02. 14, Karson Neville, Hooker, 20:14. 15, Paul Oakes, Guymon, 20:19.
Team: Guymon 21, Hooker 41, Beaver 82.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.