Area schedule for March 21-26

Monday

Baseball

Woodward at Clinton; Arnett at Hammon; Laverne at Mooreland; Buffalo at Turpin; Elk City JV at Leedey; Arapaho-Butler at Shattuck; Covington-Douglas at Waynoka

Softball

Woodward at Shattuck; Seiling at Arnett; Vici at Mooreland; Laverne at Buffalo; Arapaho-Butler at Leedey; Shattuck at Alva; Thomas at Waynoka; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Beaver

Tuesday

Baseball

Clinton at Woodward; Mooreland at Timberlake; Buffalo at Hooker; Laverne at Seiling; Turpin at Sharon-Mutual/Taloga; Leedey at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Elk City JV at Shattuck; Lomega at Waynoka

Soccer

El Reno at Woodward

Softball

Woodward vs. Watonga and Fairview at Fairview; Arnett at Beaver; Mooreland at Shattuck; Sharon-Mutual/Taloga at Ringwood); Merritt at Leedey; Vici at Seiling; Waukomis at Waynoka; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne

Girls Golf

Woodward in Laverne Invitational

Thursday

Baseball

Beaver at Buffalo

Vici Tournament (Mooreland, Seilng, Vici, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV)

I-40 Tournament (Leedey)

Chisholm Trail Invitational (Shattuck)

Softball

Woodward at Alva; Buffalo at Vici; Cherokee at Waynoka; Sharon-Mutual/Taloga at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply

Hammon Festival (Arnett, Mooreland)

Harrah Tournament (Shattuck)

Soccer

Woodward at    Northwest Classen Tournament

Track

Woodward in Cache Invitational

Friday

Baseball

Woodward at Enid

Vici Tournament (Mooreland, Vici, Seiling, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV)

I-40 Tournament (Leedey)

Chisholm Trail Invitational (Shattuck)

Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)

Soccer

Woodward at Northwest Classen Tournament

Softball

Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Arnett, Laverne, Leedey, Vici)

Cimarron Tournament (Sharon-Mutual/Taloga)

Harrah Tournament (Shattuck)

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Drummond

Saturday

Baseball

Vici Tournament (Mooreland, Vici, Seiling, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV)

I-40 Tournament (Leedey)

Chisholm Trail Invitational (Shattuck)

Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)

Soccer

Woodward at Northwest Classen Tournament

Softball

Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Arnett, Laverne, Leedey, Vici)

Cimarron Tournament (Sharon-Mutual/Taloga)

Track

Woodward in Bethany Invitational

Tags

Trending Video