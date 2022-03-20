Area schedule for March 21-26
Monday
Baseball
Woodward at Clinton; Arnett at Hammon; Laverne at Mooreland; Buffalo at Turpin; Elk City JV at Leedey; Arapaho-Butler at Shattuck; Covington-Douglas at Waynoka
Softball
Woodward at Shattuck; Seiling at Arnett; Vici at Mooreland; Laverne at Buffalo; Arapaho-Butler at Leedey; Shattuck at Alva; Thomas at Waynoka; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Beaver
Tuesday
Baseball
Clinton at Woodward; Mooreland at Timberlake; Buffalo at Hooker; Laverne at Seiling; Turpin at Sharon-Mutual/Taloga; Leedey at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Elk City JV at Shattuck; Lomega at Waynoka
Soccer
El Reno at Woodward
Softball
Woodward vs. Watonga and Fairview at Fairview; Arnett at Beaver; Mooreland at Shattuck; Sharon-Mutual/Taloga at Ringwood); Merritt at Leedey; Vici at Seiling; Waukomis at Waynoka; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Cheyenne
Girls Golf
Woodward in Laverne Invitational
Thursday
Baseball
Beaver at Buffalo
Vici Tournament (Mooreland, Seilng, Vici, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV)
I-40 Tournament (Leedey)
Chisholm Trail Invitational (Shattuck)
Softball
Woodward at Alva; Buffalo at Vici; Cherokee at Waynoka; Sharon-Mutual/Taloga at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Hammon Festival (Arnett, Mooreland)
Harrah Tournament (Shattuck)
Soccer
Woodward at Northwest Classen Tournament
Track
Woodward in Cache Invitational
Friday
Baseball
Woodward at Enid
Vici Tournament (Mooreland, Vici, Seiling, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV)
I-40 Tournament (Leedey)
Chisholm Trail Invitational (Shattuck)
Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)
Soccer
Woodward at Northwest Classen Tournament
Softball
Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Arnett, Laverne, Leedey, Vici)
Cimarron Tournament (Sharon-Mutual/Taloga)
Harrah Tournament (Shattuck)
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Drummond
Saturday
Baseball
Vici Tournament (Mooreland, Vici, Seiling, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Woodward JV)
I-40 Tournament (Leedey)
Chisholm Trail Invitational (Shattuck)
Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)
Soccer
Woodward at Northwest Classen Tournament
Softball
Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Arnett, Laverne, Leedey, Vici)
Cimarron Tournament (Sharon-Mutual/Taloga)
Track
Woodward in Bethany Invitational
