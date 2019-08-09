Local, area sports schedule for week
Softball
Aug. 12
Woodward at Del City; Laverne at Fairview; Arnett at Lookeba-Sickles; Cheyenne at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey/Hinton at Mooreland; Shattuck at Canute; Waynoka at Okeene; Alva at Newkirk
Aug. 13
Woodward at Noble (2); Guymon at Laverne; Buffalo at Beaver; Arnett at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Mooreland at Hammon; Waynoka at Seiling; Shattuck at Vici; Boise City/Hooker at Turpin; Chisholm at Alva; Ringwood at Okeene; Blair at Cheyenne; Dover at Vici
Aug. 15-16
Panhandle Conference Tournament (Buffalo, Turpin)
Aug. 15-17
Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Laverne, Mooreland, Seiling, Alva, Beaver, Clinton, Sayre, Watonga, Guymon, Woodward JV, Guymon JV, Elk City, Kingfisher, OKC Broncos)
Ripley Tournament (Arnett)
Aug. 15
Leedey at Cheyenne; Hinton at Fairview; Ringwood at Waynoka; Okeene at Pond Creek-Hunter
Aug. 16
Vici at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey at Arapaho-Butler; Okeene at Medford
Aug. 16-17
I-40 Classic in Weatherford (Fairview, Shattuck)
Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)
Baseball
Aug. 12
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Hammon
Aug. 13
Dover at Vici
Aug. 15-16
Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)
Aug. 16
Leedey at Drummond; Vici at Byng
Aug. 17
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Cheyenne and Frontier at Fuller Park.
Leedey vs. Ripley and Stuart at Oklahoma Christian University
Vici vs. Silo and Stonewall at Byng
Volleyball
Aug. 13
Sharon-Mutual at Corn Bible Academy
Aug. 15
Oklahoma Bible Academy at Sharon-Mutual
