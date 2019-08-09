Local, area sports schedule for week

Softball

Aug. 12

Woodward at Del City; Laverne at Fairview; Arnett at Lookeba-Sickles; Cheyenne at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey/Hinton at Mooreland; Shattuck at Canute; Waynoka at Okeene; Alva at Newkirk

Aug. 13

Woodward at Noble (2); Guymon at Laverne; Buffalo at Beaver; Arnett at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Mooreland at Hammon; Waynoka at Seiling; Shattuck at Vici; Boise City/Hooker at Turpin; Chisholm at Alva; Ringwood at Okeene; Blair at Cheyenne; Dover at Vici

Aug. 15-16

Panhandle Conference Tournament (Buffalo, Turpin)

Aug. 15-17

Woodward Tournament (Woodward, Laverne, Mooreland, Seiling, Alva, Beaver, Clinton, Sayre, Watonga, Guymon, Woodward JV, Guymon JV, Elk City, Kingfisher, OKC Broncos)

Ripley Tournament (Arnett)

Aug. 15

Leedey at Cheyenne; Hinton at Fairview; Ringwood at Waynoka; Okeene at Pond Creek-Hunter

Aug. 16

Vici at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply; Leedey at Arapaho-Butler; Okeene at Medford

Aug. 16-17

I-40 Classic in Weatherford (Fairview, Shattuck)

Cherokee Strip Tournament (Waynoka)

Baseball

Aug. 12

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Hammon

Aug. 13

Dover at Vici

Aug. 15-16

Arapaho-Butler Tournament (Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply)

Aug. 16

Leedey at Drummond; Vici at Byng

Aug. 17

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply vs. Cheyenne and Frontier at Fuller Park.

Leedey vs. Ripley and Stuart at Oklahoma Christian University

Vici vs. Silo and Stonewall at Byng

Volleyball

Aug. 13

Sharon-Mutual at Corn Bible Academy

Aug. 15

Oklahoma Bible Academy at Sharon-Mutual

