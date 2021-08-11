Sports roundup

Allie Don Carlos is one of the returning starters for the Woodward Boomer softball team. The Boomers open the season Thursday in their home tournament. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Schedule for the Woodward High School softball tournament that starts on Thursday at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.

Thursday

Pool A

3 p.m. - Guymon vs. Watonga; 3 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Broncos Blue

4:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Watonga; 4:30 p.m. - Broncos Blue vs. Guymon

Pool B

3 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Guymon JV; 4:30 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Broncos Red; 6 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Beaver; 7:30 p.m. - Beaver vs. Broncos Red

Pool C

6 p.m. - Laverne vs. Cheyenne; 6 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling

7:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Cheyenne; 7:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Woodward JV

Pool D

3 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Alva; 4:30 p.m. - Alva vs. Seiling; 6 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling; 7:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Woodward JV

Friday

Pool A

11 a.m. - Broncos Blue vs. Watonga; 11 a.m. - Mooreland vs. Guymon

Pool B

12:30 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Beaver; 12:30 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Broncos Red

Pool C

11 a.m. - Woodward vs. Laverne; 12:30 p.m. - Cheyenne vs. Alva

Pool D

12:30 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Seiling; 12:30 p.m. - Cheyenne vs. Alva

Bracket play starts at 2 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday.

Scoreboard

Tuesday's scores

Softball

Tuttle 13, Anadarko 0; Bartlesville 7, Enid 6; Piedmont 4, Pryor 3; Mooreland 13, Timberlake 0; Apache 4, Fairview 2; Hinton 15, Crossings Christian 0; Oilton 16, Covington-Douglas 4; Okeene 15, Ringwood 5

Hooker 11, Boise City 5; Turpin 13, Boise City 0; Woodward JV 13, Calumet 3; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12, Calumet 0; Canute 10, Hammon 6; Canute 10, Sentinel 0; Elk City 11, Shattuck 6; Elk City 8, Laverne 2; Hammon 6, Laverne 4; Merritt 5, Leedey 4; Lookeba-Sickles 5, Sentinel 4; Weatherford 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Arnett 1; Shattuck 16, Woodward JV 0; Weatherford 5, Texhoam 4

Chisholm 1, Alva 0; Binger-Oney 8, Merritt 0; Binger-Oney 10, Leedey 10; El Reno 20, Bishop McGuinness 1; Crescent 23, Cashion 17; Chickasha 15, Kingfisher 5; Hydro-Eakly 14, McLoud 4; Hydro-Eakly 5, Noble 4

Baseball

Canute 7, Hydro-Eakly 2; Geronimo 11, Fletcher 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 2, Arapaho-Butler 1; Navajo 15 Binger-Oney 5; Leedey 14, Cheyenne 2; Granite 12, Duke 0; Hammon 10, Blair 0

Volleyball

Community Christian def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-17, 25-22; Oklahoma Bible def. Dewey; Oklahoma Bible def. Amber-Pocasset; Enid def. Moore, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16; Stillwater def. Ponca City, 25-13, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18

Monday's late scores

Softball

Binger-Oney 10, Arapaho 2; Buffalo 16, Tyrone 3; Looekba-Sickles 6, Cache 5; Cashion 20, Union City 8; Cherokee 16, Garaber 5; Chisholm 21-21, Star Spencer 0-6; Elk City 11, Sentinel 0; Sentinel 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3; Shattuck 16, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4; Kingfisher 9, Okarche 1; Pioneer 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Texhoma 2; Minco 13-11, Merritt 2-0; Okeene 16, Pond Creek-Hunter 3; Weatherford 6, Shattuck 4;

Baseball

Amber-Pocasset 8, Lomega 0; Hydro-Eakly 11, Binger-Oney 1; Okarche 8, Dover 0; Leedey 16, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0

Volleyball

Clinton def. Erick, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 27-29, 15-11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you