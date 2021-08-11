Schedule for the Woodward High School softball tournament that starts on Thursday at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
Thursday
Pool A
3 p.m. - Guymon vs. Watonga; 3 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Broncos Blue
4:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Watonga; 4:30 p.m. - Broncos Blue vs. Guymon
Pool B
3 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Guymon JV; 4:30 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Broncos Red; 6 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Beaver; 7:30 p.m. - Beaver vs. Broncos Red
Pool C
6 p.m. - Laverne vs. Cheyenne; 6 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling
7:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Cheyenne; 7:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Woodward JV
Pool D
3 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Alva; 4:30 p.m. - Alva vs. Seiling; 6 p.m. - Woodward vs. Seiling; 7:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Woodward JV
Friday
Pool A
11 a.m. - Broncos Blue vs. Watonga; 11 a.m. - Mooreland vs. Guymon
Pool B
12:30 p.m. - Kingfisher vs. Beaver; 12:30 p.m. - Guymon JV vs. Broncos Red
Pool C
11 a.m. - Woodward vs. Laverne; 12:30 p.m. - Cheyenne vs. Alva
Pool D
12:30 p.m. - Woodward JV vs. Seiling; 12:30 p.m. - Cheyenne vs. Alva
Bracket play starts at 2 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday.
Scoreboard
Tuesday's scores
Softball
Tuttle 13, Anadarko 0; Bartlesville 7, Enid 6; Piedmont 4, Pryor 3; Mooreland 13, Timberlake 0; Apache 4, Fairview 2; Hinton 15, Crossings Christian 0; Oilton 16, Covington-Douglas 4; Okeene 15, Ringwood 5
Hooker 11, Boise City 5; Turpin 13, Boise City 0; Woodward JV 13, Calumet 3; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12, Calumet 0; Canute 10, Hammon 6; Canute 10, Sentinel 0; Elk City 11, Shattuck 6; Elk City 8, Laverne 2; Hammon 6, Laverne 4; Merritt 5, Leedey 4; Lookeba-Sickles 5, Sentinel 4; Weatherford 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Lookeba-Sickles 6, Arnett 1; Shattuck 16, Woodward JV 0; Weatherford 5, Texhoam 4
Chisholm 1, Alva 0; Binger-Oney 8, Merritt 0; Binger-Oney 10, Leedey 10; El Reno 20, Bishop McGuinness 1; Crescent 23, Cashion 17; Chickasha 15, Kingfisher 5; Hydro-Eakly 14, McLoud 4; Hydro-Eakly 5, Noble 4
Baseball
Canute 7, Hydro-Eakly 2; Geronimo 11, Fletcher 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 2, Arapaho-Butler 1; Navajo 15 Binger-Oney 5; Leedey 14, Cheyenne 2; Granite 12, Duke 0; Hammon 10, Blair 0
Volleyball
Community Christian def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-17, 25-22; Oklahoma Bible def. Dewey; Oklahoma Bible def. Amber-Pocasset; Enid def. Moore, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16; Stillwater def. Ponca City, 25-13, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18
Monday's late scores
Softball
Binger-Oney 10, Arapaho 2; Buffalo 16, Tyrone 3; Looekba-Sickles 6, Cache 5; Cashion 20, Union City 8; Cherokee 16, Garaber 5; Chisholm 21-21, Star Spencer 0-6; Elk City 11, Sentinel 0; Sentinel 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 3; Shattuck 16, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4; Kingfisher 9, Okarche 1; Pioneer 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Texhoma 2; Minco 13-11, Merritt 2-0; Okeene 16, Pond Creek-Hunter 3; Weatherford 6, Shattuck 4;
Baseball
Amber-Pocasset 8, Lomega 0; Hydro-Eakly 11, Binger-Oney 1; Okarche 8, Dover 0; Leedey 16, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Volleyball
Clinton def. Erick, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 27-29, 15-11
