Local, area scores

Saturday games

Baseball

Collinsville 14, Weatherford 3; Enid 15, Ponca City 5; Lookeba-Sickles 10, Binger-Oney 9; Calumet 8, Drummond 0; Roff 11, Canute 7; Canute 13, Vici 1; Oklahoma Bible 10, Covington-Douglas 2; Thomas 11, Timberlake 0; Fort Cobb-Broxton 9, Choctaw 8; Roff 11, Vici 1

Softball

Arnett 7, Cyril 5; Arnett 12, Clinton 0; Cheyenne 15, Merritt 5; Canute 11, Hydro-Eakly 7; Canute 11, Duke 2; Leedey 14, Cheyenne 13; Shattuck 14, Cyril 4; Mangum 9, Elk City 7; Shattuck 18, Mangum 5; Elk City 10, Duke 9

Friday's games

Baseball

Garber 9, Lomega 2; Noble 8, Weatherford 0; Guthrie 14, Altus 2; Covington-Douglas 11, Pond Creek-Hunter 0; Garber 14, Covington-Douglas 0; Dale 24, Woodward 1; Hollis 12, Sayre 0; Mangum 9, Merritt 3; Vici 9, Binger-Oney 1; Lookeba-Sickles 17, Binger-Oney 0; Mooreland 16, Shattuck 2

Arapaho-Butler 8, Cheyenne 0; Oklahoma Bible 14, Blackwell 2; Cherokee 3, Buffalo 2; Canute 9, Pioneer 1; Carl Albert 16, Woodward 2; Waukomis 10, Cement 3; Waynoka 18, Cherokee 9; Drummond 7, Chisholm 2; Enid 7, Mustang 4; Fairview 19, Lomega 1; Fairview 4, Pond Creek-Hunter 3; Leedey 3, Hammon 0; Santa Fe South 13, Weatherford 10

Softball

Cheyenne 17, Blair 4; Cherokee 7, Hennessey 0; Hammon 1, Roff 0; Cherokee 9, Alva 8; Cherokee 7, Hennessey 0; Binger-Oney 11, Roff 0; Binger-Oney 13, Weatherford 1; Hammon 20, Canute 8

Merritt 24, Sayre 2; Minco 8, Merritt 0; Shattuck 14, Minco 4; Shattuck 15, Navajo 13; Cherokee 9, Alva 8; Waukomis 11, Watonga 10; Elk City 16, Woodward 1; Cushing 18, Enid 1; Union City 20, Harding Prep 1

Girls Soccer

Woodward 2, Chickasha 1; Bethany 8, Madill 0; Cordell 4, McLoud 2; Guymon 7, Del City 0

Boys Soccer

Woodward 1, Chickasha 0; Bethany 4, Madill 2; Guymon 3, Del City 2; Cache 6, Elgin 0; McLoud 7, Cordell 0

Track results

Fairview Invitational

Girls team scores

Woodward 131, Cherokee 121.5, Thomas 109.5, Oklahoma Bible 74, Alva 58, Fairview 56, Covington-Douglas 24, Canton 15, Newkirk 8, Waukomis 7, Waynoka 1.

Boys team scores

Thomas 160, Oklahoma Bible 100, Cherokee 91, Alva 87, Fairview 79, Woodward 49.5, Covington-Douglas 30, Waynoka 26.5, Canton 15, Waukomis 3.

Woodward results

Girls

100 hurdles - 1, Avery Williams, 17.70. 2, Jessica Davis, 17.90. 4, Emma Heckart, 18.50.

3200 relay - 3, 12.08.00

800 - 1, Isabel Weber, 2:50.00. 2, Melanie Rosales, 2:52.00.

100 - 4, Riley Moore, 13.70.

400 - 1, Emily Beaner, 1:08.00.

300 hurdles - 1, Avery Williams, 54.90. 3, Jessica Davis, 57.50.

200 - 6, Riley Moore, 30.20.

1600 relay - 5, 5:10.80.

High jump - 1, Anna Sims, 5-0. 2, Emily Beaner, 4-10. 5, Haley Drew, 4-6.

Long jump - 3, Avery Williams, 14-4.

Discus - 1, Kylee Swindle, 94-1. 3, Kaylan Swindle, 75-9. 7, Lily Talley, 72.8.

Shot put - 4, Kylee Swindle, 30-7.

Waynoka result

Discus - 6, Natalie Morrill, 73-0.

Boys

110 hurdles - 2, Danzel Emery, 17.30.

400 relay - 5, 47.70.

800 relay - 7, 1:49.30.

100 - 6, Taelen Laird, 11.30.

400 - 3, Max Cheap, 56.40.

200 - 7, Sam Cheap, 24.25.

1600 relay - 5, 4:01.70.

1600 - 7, Julio Gomez, 6:41.00.

High jump - 1, Max Cheap, 6-0. 2, Sam Cheap, 5-10.

Long jump - 1, Taelen Laird, 19-4.

Waynoka results

110 hurdles - 1, Casen Olson 15.10.

100 - 6, Jace Dunn, 11.30.

300 hurdles - 2, Casen Olson, 44.00.

200 - 6, Jace Dunn, 24.20.

Long jump - 6, Jace Dunn, 17-6.

Shot put - 3, Hunter Durkee, 39-6.75.

Okeene Invitational

Team scores

Boys: Timberlake 108, Alva 94, Thomas 93, Cherokee 91.5, Chisholm 44, Velma-Alma 28, Watonga 26, Hydro-Eakly 26, Goodwell 25, Boise City 22, Okeene 20.5, Oklahoma Bible 20, Oklahoma Christian 16, Laverne 13, Crescent 10, Texhoma 9, Mooreland 2, Hennessey 2.

Girls: Watonga 136, Chisholm 73.5, Ripley 16, Velma-Alma 55, Boise City 52, Cherokee 47, Laverne 38, Texhoma 34, Oklahoma Christian 26, Seiling 24, Vici 20, Okeene 17, Hydro-Eakly 17, Thomas 9.5, Crescent 9, Alva 6, Goodwell 6, Mooreland 5, Hennessey 4, Sweetwater 4.

Area results

Boys

100 - 5, Stetson Roper, Mooreland, 12.42.

800 - 6, Teegan Green, Laverne, 2:16.17.

Shot put - 2, Gabe Lovell, Laverne, 43-6.5.

High jump - 3, Logen Freeman, Laverne, 6-0.

Girls

3200 relay - 4, Laverne, 11:02.19. 5, Seiling, 11:05.55.

100 - 1, Jade Hazelbaker, Vici, 12.92. 4, Lakin Burrow, Mooreland, 13.46.

200 - 1, Jade Hazelbaker, Vici, 28.07. 6, Lakin Burrow, Mooreland, 29.71.

800 - 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 2:26.67. 3, Braci Nyberg, Seiling, 2:35.16. 4, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 2:36.53.

400 - 5, Shaylin Pety, Seiling, 1:05.86.

300 hurdles - 4, Whitley Cash, Laverne, 54.54.

1600 - 2, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 5:56.77.

1600 relay - 5, Laverne, 4:44.68.

Shot put - 2, Alee Hunt, Seiling, 34-1.5.

Discus - 4, Emily Patrick, Laverne, 106-1.

District assignments

Class A baseball

(host site listed first)

District 1 - Canute, Burns Flat-Dill City

District 6 - Vici, Cherokee, Turpin

District 8 - Pioneer, Frontier, Yale

District 15 - Shattuck, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett, Laverne

District 18 - Arapaho-Butler, Cheyenne, Okarche

District 20 - Mooreland, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood

Class B baseball

(host site listed first)

District 9 - Lookeba-Sickles, Cimarron, Kremlin-Hillsdale

District 15 - Hammon, Boise City, Tyrone

District 16 - Drummond, Timberlake, Waynoka

District 23 - Leedey, Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga

District 25 - Mountain View-Gotebo, Lomega, Okeene

Softball

(host site listed first)

Class A

District 3 - Hammon, Corn Bible, Geary

District 5 - Arnett, Buffalo, Beaver, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga

District 11 - Leedey, Waynoka, Timberlake, Cimarron

Class 2A

District 4 - Shattuck, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Laverne

District 6 - Canute, Cheyenne, Arapaho-Butler, Thomas

District 12 - Vici, Seiling, Okeene, Cherokee

District 13 - Ringwood, Drummond, Okarche, Oklahoma Bible

Class 3A

District 3 - Hydro-Eakly, Watonga, Burns Flat-Dill City

Distirct 9 - Minco, Mooreland, Ninnekah

Class 4A

District 6 - Amber-Pocasset, Fairview, Alva

Class 5A

District 6 - North Rock Creek, Newcastle, Weatherford

District 8 - Cache, Elk City, Anadarko

District 11 - Chisholm, Clinton, Woodward

