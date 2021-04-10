Local, area scores
Saturday games
Baseball
Collinsville 14, Weatherford 3; Enid 15, Ponca City 5; Lookeba-Sickles 10, Binger-Oney 9; Calumet 8, Drummond 0; Roff 11, Canute 7; Canute 13, Vici 1; Oklahoma Bible 10, Covington-Douglas 2; Thomas 11, Timberlake 0; Fort Cobb-Broxton 9, Choctaw 8; Roff 11, Vici 1
Softball
Arnett 7, Cyril 5; Arnett 12, Clinton 0; Cheyenne 15, Merritt 5; Canute 11, Hydro-Eakly 7; Canute 11, Duke 2; Leedey 14, Cheyenne 13; Shattuck 14, Cyril 4; Mangum 9, Elk City 7; Shattuck 18, Mangum 5; Elk City 10, Duke 9
Friday's games
Baseball
Garber 9, Lomega 2; Noble 8, Weatherford 0; Guthrie 14, Altus 2; Covington-Douglas 11, Pond Creek-Hunter 0; Garber 14, Covington-Douglas 0; Dale 24, Woodward 1; Hollis 12, Sayre 0; Mangum 9, Merritt 3; Vici 9, Binger-Oney 1; Lookeba-Sickles 17, Binger-Oney 0; Mooreland 16, Shattuck 2
Arapaho-Butler 8, Cheyenne 0; Oklahoma Bible 14, Blackwell 2; Cherokee 3, Buffalo 2; Canute 9, Pioneer 1; Carl Albert 16, Woodward 2; Waukomis 10, Cement 3; Waynoka 18, Cherokee 9; Drummond 7, Chisholm 2; Enid 7, Mustang 4; Fairview 19, Lomega 1; Fairview 4, Pond Creek-Hunter 3; Leedey 3, Hammon 0; Santa Fe South 13, Weatherford 10
Softball
Cheyenne 17, Blair 4; Cherokee 7, Hennessey 0; Hammon 1, Roff 0; Cherokee 9, Alva 8; Cherokee 7, Hennessey 0; Binger-Oney 11, Roff 0; Binger-Oney 13, Weatherford 1; Hammon 20, Canute 8
Merritt 24, Sayre 2; Minco 8, Merritt 0; Shattuck 14, Minco 4; Shattuck 15, Navajo 13; Cherokee 9, Alva 8; Waukomis 11, Watonga 10; Elk City 16, Woodward 1; Cushing 18, Enid 1; Union City 20, Harding Prep 1
Girls Soccer
Woodward 2, Chickasha 1; Bethany 8, Madill 0; Cordell 4, McLoud 2; Guymon 7, Del City 0
Boys Soccer
Woodward 1, Chickasha 0; Bethany 4, Madill 2; Guymon 3, Del City 2; Cache 6, Elgin 0; McLoud 7, Cordell 0
Track results
Fairview Invitational
Girls team scores
Woodward 131, Cherokee 121.5, Thomas 109.5, Oklahoma Bible 74, Alva 58, Fairview 56, Covington-Douglas 24, Canton 15, Newkirk 8, Waukomis 7, Waynoka 1.
Boys team scores
Thomas 160, Oklahoma Bible 100, Cherokee 91, Alva 87, Fairview 79, Woodward 49.5, Covington-Douglas 30, Waynoka 26.5, Canton 15, Waukomis 3.
Woodward results
Girls
100 hurdles - 1, Avery Williams, 17.70. 2, Jessica Davis, 17.90. 4, Emma Heckart, 18.50.
3200 relay - 3, 12.08.00
800 - 1, Isabel Weber, 2:50.00. 2, Melanie Rosales, 2:52.00.
100 - 4, Riley Moore, 13.70.
400 - 1, Emily Beaner, 1:08.00.
300 hurdles - 1, Avery Williams, 54.90. 3, Jessica Davis, 57.50.
200 - 6, Riley Moore, 30.20.
1600 relay - 5, 5:10.80.
High jump - 1, Anna Sims, 5-0. 2, Emily Beaner, 4-10. 5, Haley Drew, 4-6.
Long jump - 3, Avery Williams, 14-4.
Discus - 1, Kylee Swindle, 94-1. 3, Kaylan Swindle, 75-9. 7, Lily Talley, 72.8.
Shot put - 4, Kylee Swindle, 30-7.
Waynoka result
Discus - 6, Natalie Morrill, 73-0.
Boys
110 hurdles - 2, Danzel Emery, 17.30.
400 relay - 5, 47.70.
800 relay - 7, 1:49.30.
100 - 6, Taelen Laird, 11.30.
400 - 3, Max Cheap, 56.40.
200 - 7, Sam Cheap, 24.25.
1600 relay - 5, 4:01.70.
1600 - 7, Julio Gomez, 6:41.00.
High jump - 1, Max Cheap, 6-0. 2, Sam Cheap, 5-10.
Long jump - 1, Taelen Laird, 19-4.
Waynoka results
110 hurdles - 1, Casen Olson 15.10.
100 - 6, Jace Dunn, 11.30.
300 hurdles - 2, Casen Olson, 44.00.
200 - 6, Jace Dunn, 24.20.
Long jump - 6, Jace Dunn, 17-6.
Shot put - 3, Hunter Durkee, 39-6.75.
Okeene Invitational
Team scores
Boys: Timberlake 108, Alva 94, Thomas 93, Cherokee 91.5, Chisholm 44, Velma-Alma 28, Watonga 26, Hydro-Eakly 26, Goodwell 25, Boise City 22, Okeene 20.5, Oklahoma Bible 20, Oklahoma Christian 16, Laverne 13, Crescent 10, Texhoma 9, Mooreland 2, Hennessey 2.
Girls: Watonga 136, Chisholm 73.5, Ripley 16, Velma-Alma 55, Boise City 52, Cherokee 47, Laverne 38, Texhoma 34, Oklahoma Christian 26, Seiling 24, Vici 20, Okeene 17, Hydro-Eakly 17, Thomas 9.5, Crescent 9, Alva 6, Goodwell 6, Mooreland 5, Hennessey 4, Sweetwater 4.
Area results
Boys
100 - 5, Stetson Roper, Mooreland, 12.42.
800 - 6, Teegan Green, Laverne, 2:16.17.
Shot put - 2, Gabe Lovell, Laverne, 43-6.5.
High jump - 3, Logen Freeman, Laverne, 6-0.
Girls
3200 relay - 4, Laverne, 11:02.19. 5, Seiling, 11:05.55.
100 - 1, Jade Hazelbaker, Vici, 12.92. 4, Lakin Burrow, Mooreland, 13.46.
200 - 1, Jade Hazelbaker, Vici, 28.07. 6, Lakin Burrow, Mooreland, 29.71.
800 - 1, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 2:26.67. 3, Braci Nyberg, Seiling, 2:35.16. 4, Shaylin Petty, Seiling, 2:36.53.
400 - 5, Shaylin Pety, Seiling, 1:05.86.
300 hurdles - 4, Whitley Cash, Laverne, 54.54.
1600 - 2, Kamryn Baggs, Laverne, 5:56.77.
1600 relay - 5, Laverne, 4:44.68.
Shot put - 2, Alee Hunt, Seiling, 34-1.5.
Discus - 4, Emily Patrick, Laverne, 106-1.
District assignments
Class A baseball
(host site listed first)
District 1 - Canute, Burns Flat-Dill City
District 6 - Vici, Cherokee, Turpin
District 8 - Pioneer, Frontier, Yale
District 15 - Shattuck, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett, Laverne
District 18 - Arapaho-Butler, Cheyenne, Okarche
District 20 - Mooreland, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood
Class B baseball
(host site listed first)
District 9 - Lookeba-Sickles, Cimarron, Kremlin-Hillsdale
District 15 - Hammon, Boise City, Tyrone
District 16 - Drummond, Timberlake, Waynoka
District 23 - Leedey, Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga
District 25 - Mountain View-Gotebo, Lomega, Okeene
Softball
(host site listed first)
Class A
District 3 - Hammon, Corn Bible, Geary
District 5 - Arnett, Buffalo, Beaver, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga
District 11 - Leedey, Waynoka, Timberlake, Cimarron
Class 2A
District 4 - Shattuck, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Laverne
District 6 - Canute, Cheyenne, Arapaho-Butler, Thomas
District 12 - Vici, Seiling, Okeene, Cherokee
District 13 - Ringwood, Drummond, Okarche, Oklahoma Bible
Class 3A
District 3 - Hydro-Eakly, Watonga, Burns Flat-Dill City
Distirct 9 - Minco, Mooreland, Ninnekah
Class 4A
District 6 - Amber-Pocasset, Fairview, Alva
Class 5A
District 6 - North Rock Creek, Newcastle, Weatherford
District 8 - Cache, Elk City, Anadarko
District 11 - Chisholm, Clinton, Woodward
