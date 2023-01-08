Oil center basketball

Cade Clem of Leedey (24) brings the ball up the floor against Laverne's Cy Bentley in Saturday's championship game of the Oil Center Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse in Woodward. Laverne won the game 42-39. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Saturday’s games

Wheat Capital Classic at Chisholm

Boys 5th place

Jones 65, Woodward 60

Woodward – Kash Shipley 25, Carter Reid 4, Caden Reid 12, Hunter Moseley 6, Ace Long 5, Kyle Martin 4, Joshua Hagemeier 2.

Girls 3rd place

Alva 50, Woodward 46

Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 20, Averi Edwards 10, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 6, Michelle Ibarra 4, Riley Moore 3, Jocelyn Treece 3.

Area scores

Girls

Hillsdale Christian 37, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 26

Amber-Pocasset 40, Arapaho-Butler 30

Arnett 71, Laverne 56

Balko 49, Forgan 41

Pond Creek-Hunter 55, Burlington 32

Burns Flat-Dill City 32, US Grant 30

Guymon 59, Cache 47

Canton 30, Pioneer 26

Merritt 33, Canute 23

Thomas 59, Cashion 36

Garber 40, Cherokee 29

Cheyenne-Reydon 41, Sayre 32

Chisholm 37, John Marshall 32

Cordell 62, Snyder 57

Corn Bible Academy 41, Binger-Oney 14

Fairview 30, Crescent 22

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 54, Vici 34

Goodwell 58, Woodward JV 18

Hammon 66, Lomega 55

Hollis 36, Mooreland 31

Hooker 47, Turpin 26

Jones 35, Kingfisher 34

Kremlin-Hillsdale 47, Buffalo 26

Leedey 53, Tyrone 43

Okeene 33, Waukomis 22

Ringwood 45, Geary 38

Seiling 62, Riverside 32

Sentinel 48, Shattuck 36

Texhoma 44, Drummond 30

Boys

Hillsdale Christian 43, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 34

Kingfisher 50, Alva 25

Sayre 53, Amber-Pocasset 37

Southwest Covenant 48, Arapaho-Butler 40

Beaver 42, Cherokee 24

Billings 43, Taloga 12

Binger-Oney 49, Boise City 39

Buffalo 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 36

Canton 50, Waukomis 38

Hooker 36, Canute 33

Fairview 48, Cashion 29

Cheyenne-Reydon 71, Lookeba-Sickles 39

Chisholm 55, Perry 48

Snyder 60, Cordell 42

Crescent 70, Thomas 60

Lomega 65, Erick 40

Riverside 60, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42

Garber 67, Burlington 35

Geary 40, Cashion JV 30

Goodwell 65, Tyrone 32

Hennessey 50, Okarche 49

Laverne 42, Leedey 39

Mooreland 45, Hollis 37

Watonga 53, Oklahoma Bible Academy 27

Pioneer 51, Ringwood 46

Timberlake 49, Pond Creek-Hunter 35

Seiling 73, Texhoma 50

Sentinel 71, Shattuck 47

Vici 55, Drummond 53

Wrestling

Woodward girls at Lamar, Colo. Tournament

Aleah Chase lost to Bethanie Cruz (Garden City), 6-2; pinned Lucita Martinez (Mesa Ridge, Colo.), 0:35; pinned by Kaydence Bonewall (Vista Ridge, Colo.), 3:38; pinned Jacquelyn Avila (Lamar, Colo.), 1:27. Third place.

Maci Bishop def. Maddisen Williams (Vista Ridge, Colo.), 6-2; won by injury default over Max Ziegler (Broomfield, Colo.), 0:05; pinned by Erin Lumberg (Palmer Ridge, Colo.), 1:34. Second place.

