Wheat Capital Classic at Chisholm
Boys 5th place
Jones 65, Woodward 60
Woodward – Kash Shipley 25, Carter Reid 4, Caden Reid 12, Hunter Moseley 6, Ace Long 5, Kyle Martin 4, Joshua Hagemeier 2.
Girls 3rd place
Alva 50, Woodward 46
Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 20, Averi Edwards 10, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 6, Michelle Ibarra 4, Riley Moore 3, Jocelyn Treece 3.
Area scores
Girls
Hillsdale Christian 37, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 26
Amber-Pocasset 40, Arapaho-Butler 30
Arnett 71, Laverne 56
Balko 49, Forgan 41
Pond Creek-Hunter 55, Burlington 32
Burns Flat-Dill City 32, US Grant 30
Guymon 59, Cache 47
Canton 30, Pioneer 26
Merritt 33, Canute 23
Thomas 59, Cashion 36
Garber 40, Cherokee 29
Cheyenne-Reydon 41, Sayre 32
Chisholm 37, John Marshall 32
Cordell 62, Snyder 57
Corn Bible Academy 41, Binger-Oney 14
Fairview 30, Crescent 22
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 54, Vici 34
Goodwell 58, Woodward JV 18
Hammon 66, Lomega 55
Hollis 36, Mooreland 31
Hooker 47, Turpin 26
Jones 35, Kingfisher 34
Kremlin-Hillsdale 47, Buffalo 26
Leedey 53, Tyrone 43
Okeene 33, Waukomis 22
Ringwood 45, Geary 38
Seiling 62, Riverside 32
Sentinel 48, Shattuck 36
Texhoma 44, Drummond 30
Boys
Hillsdale Christian 43, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 34
Kingfisher 50, Alva 25
Sayre 53, Amber-Pocasset 37
Southwest Covenant 48, Arapaho-Butler 40
Beaver 42, Cherokee 24
Billings 43, Taloga 12
Binger-Oney 49, Boise City 39
Buffalo 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 36
Canton 50, Waukomis 38
Hooker 36, Canute 33
Fairview 48, Cashion 29
Cheyenne-Reydon 71, Lookeba-Sickles 39
Chisholm 55, Perry 48
Snyder 60, Cordell 42
Crescent 70, Thomas 60
Lomega 65, Erick 40
Riverside 60, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42
Garber 67, Burlington 35
Geary 40, Cashion JV 30
Goodwell 65, Tyrone 32
Hennessey 50, Okarche 49
Laverne 42, Leedey 39
Mooreland 45, Hollis 37
Watonga 53, Oklahoma Bible Academy 27
Pioneer 51, Ringwood 46
Timberlake 49, Pond Creek-Hunter 35
Seiling 73, Texhoma 50
Sentinel 71, Shattuck 47
Vici 55, Drummond 53
Wrestling
Woodward girls at Lamar, Colo. Tournament
Aleah Chase lost to Bethanie Cruz (Garden City), 6-2; pinned Lucita Martinez (Mesa Ridge, Colo.), 0:35; pinned by Kaydence Bonewall (Vista Ridge, Colo.), 3:38; pinned Jacquelyn Avila (Lamar, Colo.), 1:27. Third place.
Maci Bishop def. Maddisen Williams (Vista Ridge, Colo.), 6-2; won by injury default over Max Ziegler (Broomfield, Colo.), 0:05; pinned by Erin Lumberg (Palmer Ridge, Colo.), 1:34. Second place.
