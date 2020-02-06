Area basketball
The 270 Conference playoffs are among the highlights of the area basketball schedule tonight.
This year’s playoff series is in Arnett and actually started Thursday with the Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply girls playing Sharon-Mutual and the Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply boys taking on Arnett.
Four games are on tap tonight with the fifth place girls game between Mooreland and Buffalo at 4:30 p.m. followed by the boys fifth place game of Shattuck vs. Sharon-Mutual. In the third place girls game, Arnett takes on Leedey and the boys third place game has Mooreland against Buffalo.
Championship games are Saturday with Shattuck and Vici in the girls game at 6:30 p.m. and Leedey against Vici in the boys game at 8 p.m.
Other games on tonight’s schedule include Texhoma at Laverne, Cheyenne at Seiling, Aline-Cleo at Waynoka, Beaver at Balko, Turpin at Goodwell, Chisholm at Fairview and Hammon at Duke.
Spring schedules
Woodward High School has released some more spring sports schedules.
Tennis
April 3 at Clinton. April 7 - Lawton MacArthur Tournament at Earlywine Tennis Center in Oklahoma City. April 10 - at Elk City. April 20 - Oklahoma Bible Academy Tournament at Enid. April 21 - at Elk City. April 30 - at Clinton. May 4 - Girls Regional. May 8 - Girls State. May 11 - Boys regional. May 15 - Boys State
Girls Golf
March 26 - at Weatherford. April 1 - at Kingfisher. April 2 - at Guymon. April 6 - at Elk City. April 8 - Mooreland Invitational at Boiling Springs. April 15 - at Clinton. April 17 - Woodward Invitational at Boiling Springs. April 28 - Regional at Weatherford.
Boys Golf
March 23 - at Laverne. March 26 - Mooreland at Boiling Springs. April 2 - Woodward Invitational at Crystal Beach. April 6 - at Kingfisher. April 9 - Woodward Invitational at Boiling Springs. April 14 - at Shattuck. April 23 at Clinton. May 4 - Regional at Elk City. May 11-12 - State at Lake Hefner North in Oklahoma City.
Sooners land commitment from kicker
Oklahoma added a highly-touted kicker out of Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Bishop McGuinness senior Zach Schmit committed to the Sooners. Schmit is a five-star prospect, according to kohlskicking.com. The 2020 prospect is listed as the No. 5 kicker in his class by the website, which evaluates high school kickers and punters.
Schmit's arrival would give the Sooners four options at kicker next season; although, rising sophomore Gabe Brkic established himself as OU's primary field goal and placekicking option in 2019.
The Sooners signed 23 players to its 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 15 nationally by Rivals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.