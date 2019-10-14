Softball pairings released
Woodward will see a familiar opponent in the first round of the Class 5A state softball tournament on Thursday.
In fact, so will all the other teams in the field.
In a bizarre twist due to coaches rankings all four first round matchups have two teams from the same district playing.
The Boomers open up against District 2 rival Piedmont at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee. Woodward is in the semifinal side with Tahlequah and Durant, who play at 6:30 p.m. Both of those teams are from District 4.
The winners of those two games will play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Early games on Thursday have Carl Albert against El Reno in a District 1 rematch at 11 a.m. and Pryor vs. Collinsville - both District 3 teams - at 1:30 p.m. Winners will play at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The championship game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Cross country results
OBA/Chisholm meet on Saturday
Boys 5000 meters
Team: Weatherford 41, Mooreland 91, Oklahoma Christian 107, Bethany 113, Chisholm 115, Rejoice Christian 177, Hooker 184, OKC Knights 185, Classen 250, OBA 315, Timberlake 324, Christian Heritage 340, Kremlin-Hillsdale 351, Buffalo 408, Crossings Christian 423, Ringwood 477, Fairview 490,
Mooreland: 1, Collen Mclain, 15:35.4. 10, Francisco Ortega, 17:34.5. 16, Chandler Crissup, 17:51.8. 20, Ben Brown, 18:10.9. Jayden Patterson, 19:28.3. Wyatt Lively, 19:54.8. Thomas Goff, 20:22.5. Theo Sutton, 20:56.8. Cody Dowell, 21:03.0. Dallett Copenhaver, 21:57.2. Gavin Strunk, 22:04.0. Riley Hensley, 22:13.9. Nate Butts, 23:47.2. Bracen Lewis, 23:51.5. Chris Ainsworth, 28:34.6.
Fort Supply: Ryker Garton, 18:34.5. William Pachner, 18:50.3.
Laverne: Teegan Green, 19:15.4.; Anthony Salgado, 21:51.8. Jonathan Lopez, 30:24.9.
Buffalo; Jackson Buss, 19:47.9. AJ Santana, 20:21.0. Clifton Miller, 21:54.7. Alex Gomez, 22:25.7. Lucas Salamanca, 23:02.2. Mason Yauk, 23:18.1. Oh Seonghan, 23:45.1. Erubiel Delgrado, 24:08.4.
Beaver: Brant Osborn, 19:36.5. Misael Chavez, 19:52.0.; Jadian Pina, 24:30.5. Yahir Rivera, 25:37.8.
Sharon-Mutual: Grady Stocking, 20:18.5.
Girls 3200 meters
Team: Watonga 70, Hooker 87, Weatherford 104, Kingfisher 130, Christian Heritage, 197, OKC Knights 236, Balko 239, Alva 285, Cherokee 293, Crossings Christian 302, Tonkawa 316, Chisholm 317, Tuttle 332, Oklahoma Christian 361, Hennessey 378, Oklahoma Bible 379, Laverne 393, Beaver 420, Buffalo 435, Mooreland 472, Fort Supply 548
Beaver: 1, Zoee Weaver, 11:52.3. Becca Gregg, 15:29.0. Malloree Schlessman, 16:03. Autumn Hindergardt, 16:41.1. Brooklyn Rigdon, 17:57.2. Alyna Marlow, 21:13.5
Balko: Carley Sager, 13:17.6. Taylor Cardwell, 14:10.3. Carolyn Olvera,14:34.6. Sierra Caldwell, 14:35.7. Madelyn Trentham, 15:40.2. Kadyn Sager, 15:53.8
Fort Supply: Lyric Woodson, 13:48.3. Kami Kornele, 17:46.9. Kaylee Whittley, 18:08.5. Grace Murray, 18:19.4. Jasmine Hagemeier, 19:33.0.
Laverne: Katelin Long, 14:36.4. Whitley Cash, 14:47.6. Karly Brown, 15:22.9. Jaycie Cash, 15:52.8. Madeline Long, 17:09.0.
Mooreland: Lakin Burrow, 14:55.9. Kynlee Mitchell, 14:57.1. Ashtyn Rooney, 15:33.4. Juliet Dowell, 18:23.3. Shayna Carthel, 19:44.1. Molly Adams, 20:17.3.
Buffalo: Aliah Luna, 15:11.1. Ciarah Ceniceros, 15:14.1. Lana Lauer, 15:35.3. Mischelle Rios, 16:19.5. Natalie Moore, 16:29.9. Sarah Sarabia, 17:29.7.
Area teams will be at Chisholm High School this Saturday for the regional meet.
In the Class 2A field are Balko, Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Burlington, Burns Flat-Dill City, Canton, Carnegie, Cashion, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Cimarron, Covington-Douglas, Drummond, Fairview, Frontier, Fort Supply, Garber, Goodwell, Hammon, Hooker, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Laverne, Lomega, Medford, Mooreland, Mulhall-Orlando, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Ringwood, Taloga, Tonkawa and Turpin.
The 2A girls run at noon and the 2A boys at 12:45 p.m.
Other regionals are at Kiefer and Waurika.
The top seven teams in the girls and boys divisions qualify for state along with the top seven individuals on non-qualifying teams.
